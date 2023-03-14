Dublin Airport security ‘well prepared’ for St Patrick’s holiday numbers

Dublin Airport: '90 per cent of passengers getting through security in 20 minutes or less'. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The DAA has expressed confidence that there will not be long delays at Dublin Airport security as happened last year as the St Patrick’s holiday weekend approaches.

Kevin Cullinane, group head of communications at the DAA, said the security system was working efficiently with 90 per cent of passengers getting through security in 20 minutes or less. “We will be busy but we are well prepared.”

On the subject of drones, he said the DAA was in the process of procuring counter-drone technology, which would be implemented as soon as legally possible.

In the meantime the DAA wanted to “get the message out” that the illegal use of drones within 5km of any airport in the country was reckless, Mr Cullinane said, adding there were plenty of other places to safely use drones.

The St Patrick’s holiday weekend is the traditional start of the international tourist season, and this week the airport will see more than 430,000 travellers – 220,000 departing travellers and 212,000 arriving – said Mr Cullinane.

Irish music and dancing groups will be at the airport on Wednesday and Thursday to welcome visitors from the US, Mr Cullinane said, adding Fáilte Ireland wants to give those arriving for the St Patrick’s weekend the best experience.

The people departing the country this week were going to Cheltenham, elsewhere in the UK and on city breaks throughout Europe, while there will be “a huge influx” of US visitors, he added.