Share your story: Have you had difficulty getting hold of lost luggage from airlines?

One family say they were fighting Aer Lingus for months about a bag lost while travelling to New York via Dublin.

On Tuesday, we reported on one family’s ordeal in trying to retrieve a bag lost last July amid the chaos that hit air travel.

Christina Summers and Thomas Fike say they have been battling Aer Lingus since the Irish carrier lost their daughter’s bag when they travelled with friends from Naples in Italy to New York via Dublin on July 13th. The bag and its contents, which included a leather jacket given to their daughter by her grandmother, were worth $9,100 (€8,580).

Aer Lingus apologised for the time taken to resolve the problem and said that a member of staff had contacted Ms Summers to compensate her.

Have you had difficulty getting hold of lost luggage since air travel restrictions were lifted last year? What happened and how did the airline respond?

Please share your experiences using the form below. A selection of the submissions may be published in The Irish Times. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.