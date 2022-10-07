Bus Éireann’s Expressway fares to rise 6%

Bus Éireann has announced a 6 per cent increase on standard Expressway fares.

The service, Ireland’s largest coach network, said the review of its fare structure, the first since 2018, will include discounts on online purchases.

Announcing the details on Friday, Bus Éireann said single fares will increase by 6 per cent and standard return fares by 12 per cent.

Day-return tickets are to be scrapped. The company said these had accounted for less than 7 per cent of Expressway purchases.

However, a 5 per cent discount on all online ticket purchases will also be introduced.

In a statement, management said the restructuring was aimed at “minimising the impact of rising costs” on the business as well as attempting to move customers towards online bookings. The changes will come into effect from October 21st.

Travellers aged from 19 to 23 and students aged 24 and over will pay half of the standard fares once they are registered with a Young Adult or Student Leap Card.

Free travel pass holders will continue to travel free of charge.

Bus Éireann’s chief commercial officer, Eleanor Farrell, said the company was facing significant cost increases of between 20 and 40 per cent in utility bills, maintenance materials and insurance.

“While difficult, we must take decisions to protect the business in the interest of our services, our customers and the more than 200 communities that benefit from the connectivity Expressway provides,” she said.

“Taking these difficult decisions now will enable Expressway to minimise the impact of these very challenging times on both our customers and our wider commercial position over the medium-term.”

Expressway is Bus Éireann’s commercial coach service, operating 270 daily departures across the island of Ireland.