New Irish Rail carriages arrive in Dublin from South Korea

Irish Rail has been delivered three additional intercity railcar carriages to allow additional services and capacity to meet passenger demand. The transport provider took a delivery at Dublin Port on Wednesday for the first three of 41 carriages, from manufacturers Hyundai Rotem in South Korea. Photograph: Paul Sharp Photographer.

The transport provider took a delivery at Dublin Port on Wednesday for the first three of 41 carriages, from manufacturers Hyundai Rotem in South Korea.

The additional 41 carriages will increase the Hyundai Rotem Intercity railcar fleet operating on the Iarnród Éireann network from 234 carriages to 275 carriages.

They will allow additional services and extra capacity on both Intercity and Commuter routes, as passenger demand continues to strengthen post-Covid, with Intercity demand in particular close to full recovery, a spokesman for Iarnród Éireann said.

The new carriages, funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) under the National Development Plan, will enter service following commissioning, from early 2023.

Iarnród Éireann and the NTA will undertake passenger public consultation as part of the process to confirm service enhancements, the spokesman added.