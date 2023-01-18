Microsoft job cuts: Could you be impacted by redundancies?

Microsoft, which employs some 3,500 people in Ireland, is reported to be preparing to cut thousands of jobs worldwide.

The computing giant will cut about 5 per cent of its workforce worldwide, reports indicated, with some roles expected to be eliminated in human resources and engineering divisions. The reported cuts would equate to about 175 jobs in Ireland.

Are you one of those workers who could be affected by such job cuts? How concerned are you about possible redundancies? Given the wider downturn in the tech sector, are you optimistic about job prospects elsewhere?

You can tell us what you think using this form. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

