Shamrock Rovers break Drogheda hearts at the last

Daniel Mandroiu’s injury-time header earns champions all three points on the road

Graham Burke celebrates Shamrock Rovers’ later winner against Drogheda. Photograph: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

Graham Burke celebrates Shamrock Rovers’ later winner against Drogheda. Photograph: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

 

Drogheda United 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

Daniel Mandroiu headed home a stoppage-time winner to keep Shamrock Rovers joint-top of the Premier Division and inflict a first defeat in four on Drogheda.

With the game at Head In The Game Park drifting into the fifth added minute, the substitute popped up at the back post to head home a free-kick delivery by Dylan Watts.

Drogheda had recorded two decent results since their last home game - beating Longford Town 4-0 and drawing 1-1 with Derry City - but captain Jake Hyland missed out on Tuesday.

They survived an early scare when Aaron Greene peeled off his marker from Ronan Finn’s cross but couldn’t get a proper connection on his header.

Operating on the counter against the champions, Drogs fashioned their first opening on 12 minutes after Mark Doyle seized upon a loose pass by Sean Kavanagh.

The striker darted from his own half only to see his attempted cross to strike partner Chris Lyons intercepted by Roberto Lopes.

Rovers should have capitalised on a period of sustained pressure midway through the half. When Colin McCabe flapped at Sean Hoare’s deep cross on 20 minutes, Greene headed back across goal for Rory Gaffney who saw his volley hacked off the line.

The visitors continued to create the better chances after the break with substitutes Lee Grace and Graham Burke going close before Mandroiu’s late intervention.

Drogheda United: C McCabe; H Douglas, D O’Reilly, D Massey; J Brown, L Heeney (D Markey 76), G Deegan; K Phillips, R O’Shea (J Tuite 90); M Doyle, C Lyons (B Bermingham 69).

Shamrock Rovers: A Mannus; S Hoare, R Lopes, L Scales; S Gannon, R Finn (D Mandroiu 72), G O’Neill (C McCann 60), D Watts, S Kavanagh (L Grace 72); A Greene, R Gaffney (G Burke 66).

Referee: D McGraith (Mayo).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.