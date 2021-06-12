David Moyes signs new three-year deal at West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes has been rewarded with a new three-year contract.

The Scot guided the Hammers to Europa League qualification last term courtesy of a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

“This is where I want to be and I’m happy,” Moyes told West Ham’s website.

“I’m excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here. The owners and I are fully aligned with how we want to keep developing and improving the football club.”

Moyes, who initially managed the Hammers between November 2017 and May 2018, returned for a second spell in December 2019 following the departure of Manuel Pellegrini.

The 58-year-old helped the London club avoid relegation in the 2019-2020 campaign before continuing the resurgence by leading them to their highest Premier League points tally of 65 in the season just gone.

“We have made tremendous progress in the past 15 months and that has been a collective effort from everyone at the club,” he said.

“We must keep pushing boundaries for consistent improvement as we all aim to continue the growing of the club.

“I am really excited by the ambition that we have at the club and we are going to work as hard as we possibly can to keep moving forward and hopefully give our supporters many a great memory.”

Moyes is closing in on 100 matches in charge at the London Stadium and 1,000 competitive games as a manager following previous spells with Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Club chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in a joint statement: “This is fantastic news and we are delighted that David has committed his long-term future to the club, ensuring great stability going forward.

“His strong work ethic and determination to build success in the right way have proved a perfect fit for West Ham United, and we are all aligned with what needs to be done to keep progressing and improving.

“The experience of the past 12 months has created a fantastic unity throughout the club and we are very excited about what the future holds for our supporters.”