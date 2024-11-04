Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or boycott criticised for its ‘Trumpian quality’

While there was no shortage of outrage from the Real Madrid camp over Rodri beating Vinicius Junior to the Ballon d’Or award, Real got a whole heap of condemnation too for their decision to boycott the ceremony in protest.

German international Mats Hummels said there was a “Trumpian quality” to their hissy fit and insinuations that a, well, democratic vote had been rigged.

Former France manager Raymond Domenech was a touch unimpressed too.

“Real wants it to be said that it is a big club. It turns out that it is a small club. Very small. What they did is absolutely pathetic. They showed a lack of respect for football, for the winners. It is something downright repulsive. Horrible behaviour from a club that calls itself great. Someone summed them up well when he said: ‘Real doesn’t start a match until it knows what the result will be.’” That’s Domenech out of the running to succeed Carlo Ancelotti.

Donald Trump’s bizarre call-out

“NORTH CAROLINA: TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REQUEST A BALLOT. If you plan to vote ABSENTEE IN NORTH CAROLINA you need to request your ballot TODAY. Click the link to learn how to request your ballot NOW!”

So tweeted Donald Trump on the X machine last week, but much to the bemusement of Scottish football fans, he tagged @SPFLWatch – an account that covers the game in Scotland and media coverage of it.

Among the replies to Trump: “What do you think Greenock Morton’s chances are of making the play off?”; “Do you think St Mirren should have got a penalty on Sunday?”; “To get my vote you have to agree Killie pies are the best in football”; “Can you please confirm if project 2025 involves making St Mirren great again?”

SPFLWatch’s response? “Sorry mate, I live in South Carolina.” If Trump monitors his replies, he’d have been biggly confused.

Republican presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

WORD OF MOUTH

“He’s an almost person. ‘He’s almost done this, he’s almost won that’. You can’t have someone with a knighthood if you’re an almost. It’s absolutely outrageous.”

Royal author Angela Levin stopping just short of congratulating Gareth Southgate on his knighthood.

“I’ve been so, so lucky to live in so many beautiful cities but London is home. So one day I have to be back. Unless nobody wants me.”

José Mourinho issuing a come-and-get-me plea to Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Spurs, Fulham, West Ham, Millwall, QPR, Charlton and Leyton Orient.

“I feel sorry for him. I don’t see architects, doctors or teachers get the sack, people expect results from us.”

Pep Guardiola bidding Erik ten Hag adieu.

QUOTE

“I’ve some nice memories along the way, winning trophies, 100 caps for Ireland, blah, blah, blah. But this would be the absolute pinnacle, it would blow everything else out of the water.”

Damien Duff on what winning the League with Shelbourne would mean to him. Mission accomplished.

NUMBER: 90.2

That’s how many million euros Manchester United have paid out in compensation to the managers they’ve sacked since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. The succession’s going well, then.

Soon-to-be Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Photograph: Zed Jameson/PA

MORE WORD OF MOUTH

“His love, passion and dedication to Sporting were just fantasies. An entire Sporting fanatic nation adored and respected him. He shouldn’t have spat in the plate that gave him his soup.”

Former Sporting Lisbon president Jaime Marta Soares not quite wishing Ruben Amorim the best at Old Trafford.

“I think I did very, very well at Spurs, the best job possible. I can’t do miracles.”

Antonio Conte on his Spursy reign.

“De Zerbi waited until half-time to take him off, and that was already too late. His lack of involvement bordered on indecency. Without the ball, he loses interest in everything. A fiasco.”

How many marks out of 10 did L’Equipe give Marseille’s Mason Greenwood after his ‘mare against PSG? One.