Virgil van Dijk in ‘ongoing’ discussions over new Liverpool deal

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's first goal with defender Virgil van Dijk during the victory over Chelsea. Both players' contracts with the club are due to expire next summer. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/via Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk has revealed he is in “ongoing” discussions regarding a new contract with Liverpool but says he remains unclear about his future at the club.

Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk is one of three senior players whose current deal with Liverpool expires in the summer.

That has led to a great deal of concern and frustration among supporters, especially given the lack of information regarding attempts being made to to keep any or all of them in situ.

It will provide fans with some relief, then, that the club captain has backed-up his stated desire to extend his stay at Anfield with a positive update in that regard, albeit caveating that with some uncertainty.

“I can say discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know what happens in the future,” said Van Dijk.

“My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it’s time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys [the media] will know it as well. But now [my] full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see.”

Van Dijk described himself as “feeling very good physically and mentally” and that has certainly been backed up with performances. The Netherlands defender has been in outstanding form for Liverpool this season as they have established themselves at the top of the Premier League under another Dutchman in Arne Slot.

The head coach has overseen 10 wins in 11 games in all competitions, the latest being the 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday, a game in which midfielder Curtis Jones delivered an outstanding man of the match display not long after becoming a father for the first time.

Van Dijk was full of praise for the academy graduate but also warned the 23-year-old to not get carried away given how his progress at Liverpool has been hampered by various injuries since making his debut under Jürgen Klopp in January 2019.

“I think it’s been an amazing couple of weeks for him [Jones] on a personal level,” said Van Dijk. “Of course becoming a dad for the first time and I am happy everything went well there, that is the most important thing. He was [also] man of the match [against Chelsea], scoring the winner which is always important. But apart from that he was outstanding in the defensive work he did.

“Unfortunately injuries are part of the game and I think he knows when he plays he has to deliver. So he just has to keep going down the path. Don’t get dragged too much into the positivity and keep going.”

Liverpool are at the early stages of a daunting run of fixtures. On Wednesday they face RB Leipzig in the Champions before heading to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday. There then follows games against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

“Listen, on paper, it looks like it is a very tough run of games and it is,” said Van Dijk.

“Also what makes it difficult is we travel and it is about staying fit, keeping the rhythm, but I am looking forward to it. This is what you want to do, you want to play on the highest level and perform and show what we can do. So let’s go for it.” – Guardian