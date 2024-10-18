Former Ireland international Ronnie Gibbons alleges sexual assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Ronnie Gibbons, a former captain of Fulham women’s team and Republic of Ireland international, has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Mohamed Al Fayed, the club’s late owner, in 2000.

Gibbons, who would have been 20 at the time, said she was forcefully kissed, groped and had twice felt trapped in a room by Fayed, who owned Fulham between 1997 and 2013 and died in 2023.

On October 11th the Metropolitan police confirmed it was investigating 40 new allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, relating to Fayed stretching back to 1979, after the broadcast of a BBC documentary about the former owner of Harrods. They are in addition to allegations relating to 21 women reported to the force between 2005 and 2023.

Gibbons, who was part of the Fulham squad that won a domestic treble in 2003 and made 38 appearances for Ireland having qualified through grandparents from Galway and Mayo, told the Athletic: “Speaking my truth and finally telling my story will hopefully help me heal and be rid of the shame, embarrassment and pain I have carried for years. If this can help one person open up and realise it’s not your fault and be free of the same burdens, then I’ll be happy.”

Now aged 44, Gibbons is the first former Fulham footballer to publicly detail allegations about Fayed. A statement issued by the Justice for Harrods Survivors group said: “What former Fulham captain Ronnie Gibbons was forced to endure at the hands of Mohamed Al Fayed is yet another horrible example of the monstrous abuse aided and abetted by the businesses he owned.

“We salute our client’s bravery and are proud to advocate for Ronnie and others at Fulham who are searching for justice. We will do whatever we can to lift the lid on abuse, no matter where it was perpetrated, or who it was perpetrated by, including any enablers of Al Fayed’s abhorrent behaviour.”

Describing the first of two separate incidents where she felt trapped in a room at the Harrods department store in London, Gibbons said: “He pulled me in close and tried to kiss me on the mouth. He had his arms holding my arms. It was a real kind of control stance, like ‘I’m dominating you’.

“He held my arms, pulled me in and tried to kiss me on the mouth. I sort of moved my head so he could only kiss me on the cheek. I was wearing my Fulham tracksuit and just felt sweat instantly on the back of my neck. Just so uncomfortable, instantly.”

After detailing at length the process of being summoned back to the Harrods building again, she added: “This time he groped me. He groped my breast. He sort of had his hand on my face and he moved it down and he sort of touched me on my breast and sort of moved his hand down to my waist.”

In a statement, Fulham said: “The club is profoundly troubled to learn of the experiences told today by former women’s team captain Ronnie Gibbons. She has our deepest empathy and support.

“We continue to stress our absolute condemnation of abuse in all forms. We remain in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or would have been impacted by Mohamed Al Fayed in any manner as described in recent reports.

“Should any person wish to share information or experiences related to this matter, we urge them to contact the police or the club at safeguarding@fulhamfc.com”. – Guardian