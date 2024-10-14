Luckless Sligo Rovers do enough to keep Derry City from taking Premier Division top-spot

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City 1 (Hutchinson OG 53) Sligo Rovers 1 (Malley 34)

Derry City’s hopes of challenging for the 2024 league title appear to be fading away following the club’s fourth successive 1-1 result, this time against a luckless Sligo Rovers who played out the later stages with 10 men.

Sligo failed to get the rub of the green, conceding an own goal which had brought Derry level in the second half.

But yet again the Foyleside club failed to finish on top and the title is clearly slipping out of their hands.

Sligo may have lost the services of several members of their on-loan playing staff during the current campaign with manager John Russell having to delve into the transfer market in an effort to rebuild. And it was abundantly clear that his recruitment efforts have proven positive given his side’s first-half performance at the Brandywell.

READ MORE

Having passed the ball with great precision and, indeed, broke on the counter-attack with great pace, they took the lead with a sublime strike in the 34th minute. Midfielder Conor Malley was given the necessary space and his scintillating strike sent the ball screaming into the net giving Derry keeper Brian Maher no chance.

For the fourth time in their last five matches the home side found themselves having to play catch-up in the first half.

Making matters worse for the Candystripes was the retirement of top hitman Pat Hoban after he sustained what appeared to be a hamstring injury, Danny Mullen called up from the bench.

And with Ben Doherty having limped off during last Friday’s draw with Bohemians due to a torn calf muscle, Ruaidhri Higgins must deal with a worrying injury list.

Sligo's Reece Hutchinson miss-kicks his attempted clearance over Sligo goalkeeper Edward McGinty to score an own goal. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Derry introduced a triple substitution following the change of ends with Patrick McEleney, Colm Whelan and Jacob Davenport all entering the fray in the places of Adan O’Reilly, Will Patching and Andre Wisdom.

Amazingly the home side restored equality in the 53rd minute when Sligo’s Reece Hutchinson sliced the ball into his own net while attempting to feed the ball back to advancing goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

The goal and Derry’s changes saw them gain an amazing lift with Sligo clearly rattled by their bad luck.

Ellis Chapman had a great chance to put Sligo back into the driving seat following an electrifying burst forward by Will Fitzgerald. His precise delivery was perfect but the midfielder failed to take advantage when well-placed.

At the other end, McMullan could have given Derry the lead but his shot was well saved by McGinty and another significant scoring chance for the Scot was lost.

Sligo were cursed again in the 77th minute when referee Paul Norton sent Luke Pearce off for appearing to follow through on a challenge with Maher.

Sligo continued to battle but failed to convert several clear-cut chances as Derry huffed and puffed, their hopes of competing for the league title slowing edging away.

Derry should have won the game in stoppage time when substitute Sean Robertson was presented with a superb opportunity but carelessly lashed the ball wide of the target.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Wisdom (Whelan, half-time), Coll; Diallo (Robinson, 85 mins) O’Reilly (McEleney, half-time); McMullan, Patching (Davenport, half-time), Duffy; Hoban (Mullan, 36).

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Wilson, Chapma Denham (Elding, 72), Huchinson; Morahan, Malley; Power, Henry-Francis, Fitzgerald; Pearce.

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).