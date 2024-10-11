Late Norway goal denies Republic of Ireland under-21s victory in Cork

Republic of Ireland's Andrew Moran following their 1-1 draw against Norway in the Uefa Euro U21 Championship qualifier. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Uefa 2025 European Under-21 Championship qualifier: Republic of Ireland 1 (Roughan 75) Norway 1 (Schjelderup 90+3)

There was late heartbreak for the Republic of Ireland as a controversial Andreas Schjelderup equaliser in the third and final minute of stoppage time denied the hosts a guaranteed European U21 Championship play-off spot.

Seán Roughan broke a tense stalemate in the 75th minute which looked set to seal a top-two finish for Ireland, who can still qualify automatically with a win away to Italy on Tuesday.

However, Sindre Walle Egeli got away with a clear jersey pull on Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and although Tiernan Brooks saved the initial Thelo Aasgaard shot, the Benfica winger was on hand to turn home in front of 5,754 fans at Turner’s Cross.

Suspended striker Sinclair Armstrong and injured captain Joe Hodge were among the major absentees but Jim Crawford threw in another curveball with a change of goalkeeper.

READ MORE

Josh Keeley had been ever-present during this campaign but after his error against Latvia, Gateshead goalie Brooks came in for his competitive debut. There was also a first cap for Emmanuel Adegboyega, the Norwich City defender on loan at Dundee United.

Both teams lined up with five across the back out of possession and a conservative opening period ensued. The biggest cheers were reserved for strong tackles and the best chances were mostly pullbacks into empty space.

A long diagonal ball to Roughan produced Ireland’s first opportunity down the left but no striker was up with the play to capitalise.

It took 33 minutes for the first shot to lift the crowd. Killian Phillips won the ball in an advanced position, Andrew Moran’s quick-thinking pass found Johnny Kenny’s run, and the Shamrock Rovers striker unleashed a low drive which forced Sander Tangvk to save with an outstretched right boot.

Ireland didn’t allow a shot against them in the first half with Tobias Guddal’s stoppage-time header the closest imitation of one from the visitors in the first half.

Ireland's Seán Roughan in action against Norway's Oliver Braude. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Brooks got away with a heart-in-mouth pass as Norway pressed up and Adegboyega blocked a first away attempt from Schjelderup.

Before long, Ireland began to take control and exploit the space left behind down the left flank. Moran was drifting wide to create an overlap with Roughan and they were central in back-to-back chances.

Roughan and Kenny combined to win back possession and they ended up with the shots after a through ball from Moran. The full back’s shot was spilt by Tangvk but Kenny couldn’t keep the rebound down.

Then, Moran instigated a move through Roughan and Emakhu, whose clever flick sent the captain through. His shot was powerfully struck but directed too high.

Schjelderup got on the end of a couple of Norwegian moves as the stalemate entered a final quarter. The Benfica winger was brilliantly dispossessed by Abankwah when eyeing the target. Then, he was left unmarked from a corner-kick but cannoned his volley high and wide.

Moran fired a hopeful effort over before the finest move of the day prised open the Norwegian defence.

Healy curled a tremendous pass behind the backline which was met by a perfect first touch by Kenny. The striker whizzed his pullback across the posts where it was met by the onrushing Roughan to thump the ball home.

Crawford had already lined up a triple substitution which saw hometown favourite Mark O’Mahony introduced alongside Baba Adeeko and Rocco Vata.

Brooks hadn’t a save to make until stoppage-time but having denied Mvuka and Aasgaard, the final shot of the night denied Ireland.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: T Brooks; S Curtis, E Adegboyega, J Abankwah, A Garcia MacNulty, S Roughan; K Phillips (B Adeeko 77 mins), M Healy, A Moran; J Kenny (R Vata 77), A Emakhu (M O’Mahony 77).

NORWAY: S Tangvk; O Braude (S Egeli 81 mins), E Helland, T Guddal, R Østrøm (S Npan 90), M Løvik; K Arnstad, I Hansen-Aarøen (T Aasgaard 81); J Mvuka, L Nordås (E Melkersen 81), A Schjelderup (B Skaret 90+4).

Referee: J Alberola Rojas (ESP).