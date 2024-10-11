Conor Bradley to captain Northern Ireland for Nations League fixture against Belarus

Liverpool’s Conor Bradley will captain Northern Ireland for the first time in their Nations League match against Belarus in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary on Saturday (kick-off 7.45pm Irish time).

The 21-year-old said it was proud moment for him and his family after he was told the news on Friday by manager Michael O’Neill.

“It’s going to be a really good night, and hopefully we can cap it off with a result to make it a really special night,” Bradley said.

“I’ve just told my mum and my girlfriend. They just said they’re very proud of me, a massive well done. I’m really happy and I can’t wait for tomorrow now.”

READ MORE

O’Neill has been using this Nations League campaign to rotate the armband, looking for a new leader to emerge within a young squad following the retirements of Steven Davis and, from international football at least, Jonny Evans.

Trai Hume was the captain for both fixtures in September, but O’Neill believes Bradley is now ready to get his turn.

“I think Conor has shown a lot of maturity,” O’Neill said. “I’ve spoken to a lot of people at Liverpool and got their opinion, and they felt it was something he would handle.

“One thing I’ve found working with Conor is that he is very, very grounded, very serious about his football, and we obviously see that in his level of performance.”

Bradley will earn his 20th cap on Saturday having emerged as a key player in O’Neill’s side despite his tender years, and now the only one plying his trade in the Premier League. He insists that is not a status he thinks about.

“I just like playing football and I just play the same football I’ve always played,” he said. “I go out with the same smile on my face and give my all for the team, and nothing will change in that regard.”

O’Neill revealed that Ethan Galbraith has returned to Leyton Orient for treatment on a foot injury, while Ross McCausland will miss Saturday’s game with a niggle but could be fit to face Bulgaria in Belfast on Tuesday.

Since naming his squad, O’Neill has already lost goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and defender Daniel Ballard, two key members of the defensive unit.

The loss of Peacock-Farrell will be particularly felt with deputy Conor Hazard also out.

Luke Southwood is the only goalkeeper in the squad with a cap to his name, earned with 45 minutes in a friendly against Luxembourg two years ago, while late call-up Christy Pym is the only one getting regular time at club level. Teenager Pierce Charles, brother of Shea, is the other option.

“It is what it is,” O’Neill said. “Unfortunately when you lose a goalkeeper who, as Bailey has, has been your consistent number one, whoever you put in will be relatively inexperienced. It’s just the nature of it and we can’t really address that.

“It’s a very difficult situation but we’re not alone in it. We’ve lost a goalkeeper who would probably get to 50 caps in this camp and the goalkeepers outside of that are inexperienced but we have to give them the opportunity. I wouldn’t have hesitation in playing any of them.”

Northern Ireland sit 26 places above Belarus in the Fifa world rankings and, although away from home, are seen by many as favourites for Saturday’s match behind closed doors.

“This is a good gauge for us in terms of our progression,” O’Neill added. “These are difficult games for a nation like ourselves, games where previously we might have tripped up going into a qualification phase where we’re maybe not seen as the underdogs.

“That’s the challenge for the boys, I think, to understand where we are as a team and how we’re progressing.”