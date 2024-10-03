Shamrock Rovers eye progress in lucrative tie against Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia

Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley is looking forward to the game against Apoel as 'that’s where we want to be'. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers v Apoel Nicosia

Tallaght Stadium, 8pm — Live Premier Sports

The Irish champions versus the Cypriot champions. Just how lucrative and lasting Shamrock Rovers’ run to the Uefa Conference League group stages will prove to be is best explained by the prize money.

They have already received €3 million for making it this far. Victories over Apoel Nicosia and Larne in Windsor Park on October 24th would earn them €800,000. Six points would also put Stephen Bradley’s squad on course to reach the Last 16 and another €800,000 bonus.

In comparison, the League of Ireland prize money, across the men’s and women’s leagues, totals €765,000.

If the other Irish clubs are to stay with Rovers in the next few years, Shelbourne, Derry City or almost impossibly St Patrick’s Athletic must capture the Premier Division title this season. The Champions League qualification route helped Bradley mastermind safe passage to a winter of European nights, three in Tallaght and three on the road.

And what a road it is. After Welsh side The New Saints come to Dublin on November 7th, Rovers finish the group stages in Vienna against Rapid Wien on November 28th before Chelsea host them at Stamford Bridge on December 19th.

Unimaginable adventures for a Hoops fan.

In between all the European occasions, Shelbourne’s flagging run to a first league title in 19 years can come unstuck in Tallaght on Sunday. Bradley will be forced to watch that tie from the stand, after receiving a one-match sideline ban, for comments he made about referee Damien MacGraith following a controversial penalty decision in the recent 1-1 draw with Derry City.

The four-in-a-row winning manager also noted that some of his players were jaded during last Friday’s 3-0 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic.

“You look at it and consider making changes and we had the bodies to do that, but momentum was with us at the time, and we were in our stride,” said Bradley. “You’re very cautious of upsetting that. When you make five or six changes, it really upsets the rhythm.

“So, you’re trying to get that balance. To be fair the players tried, but you could see with a few they were just dead on their feet. Unfortunately, our schedule caught up with us on the night.”

The schedule is only warming up with nine matches guaranteed between now and Stamford Bridge.

“It’s definitely not over,” said Bradley of a madcap title race that has Rovers sitting third, five points adrift of Shels with four games to go. “The last round is always the hardest. We know that from experience.”

Despite being “dead on their feet” six days ago, it would be a surprise if Bradley makes more than one change for Apoel, with Ireland under-21 striker Johnny Kenny likely to replace Marc McNulty.

Apoel have only lost one of their league games, winning three and drawing away to Omonia last weekend without their fans following a spate of violent incidents at club games in Cyprus.

Rovers are seasoned European performers, opening the 2022 group stages with a disciplined 0-0 draw at home to Djurgardens of Sweden before a fantastic 1-1 result against Gent.

“Apoel are very strong off crosses, good in transition, quick and direct,” said Bradley. “It’s really exciting, playing against a good team and that’s where we want to be.”