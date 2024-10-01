Haaland nets 42nd Champions League goal in Man City’s 4-0 rout of Slovan Bratislava

Champions League: Slovan Bratislava 0 Manchester City 4
Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and James McAtee got on the scoresheet as Manchester City thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4-0 on Tuesday for their first victory of their Champions League campaign.
The Premier League champions parked themselves in Slovan’s half and peppered the home side with shots all night, with Gundogan getting City on the scoreboard in the eighth minute with his first goal since his return from a season spent at Barcelona. The German’s shot from edge of the penalty area deflected off the leg of Kyriakos Savvidis and in.
Foden doubled City’s lead with his first goal of the season in the 15th minute, latching on to a pass from Jeremy Doku and curling a strike into the bottom corner. Haaland netted his 42nd goal in Europe’s top competition in the 58th minute, sprinting on to Rico Lewis’s pass then stepping around keeper Dominik Takac before slotting into the empty net.
Foden chipped a pass to McAtee for his first ever City goal in the 74th minute.
City, winners of the 2023 Champions League, had opened this season’s campaign with a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan, while Slovan suffered a 5-1 defeat to Celtic.
