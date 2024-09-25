Spurs’ Son Heung-min insists he ‘loves’ teammate Bentancur despite alleged racist remark

The Tottenham captain, Son Heung-min, has expressed his “love” for his team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur, despite the midfielder making an alleged racist remark about the South Korea forward over the summer.

The Uruguay international was charged by the FA last Thursday with an alleged misconduct breach in relation to a media interview. In the clip, which emerged in June, the host of a Canal 10 show asked Bentancur to show the shirt of a Spurs player, with the 27-year-old allegedly replying: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

While an apology from Bentancur was swiftly forthcoming, due to this being an “aggravated breach”, if an independent regulatory commission panel upholds the FA charge he could be suspended for six to 12 domestic matches.

Speaking before Thursday’s Europa League home tie against Qarabag, Son said: “At the moment, because of the FA process, I can’t say much about it. But I love Rodrigo, I love him. We’ve a lot of good memories, we started playing together when he joined [in January 2022]. He knew. He apologised straight afterwards when we had holiday. I was at home. I didn’t even realise what was going on. He sent me a long message and you could feel it was coming from his heart.

“When we came back for preseason, he felt really sorry and he almost cried when he apologised publicly and personally as well. He felt like he was really sorry. We are all human and all make mistakes and we learn from it.”

Son is one of only two players, along with Ben Davies, left at Tottenham from the squad that reached the Champions League final in 2019. Defeat in Madrid to Liverpool extended the club’s trophy drought and it now stands at 16 years, but Son is determined to end the wait for silverware this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur attend a team training session at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Training Ground in north London on October 3, 2022 on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group D football match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Yeah, it’s a dream [to win a trophy]. There is no hiding this. That’s what we work for,” Son said. “Obviously, we are looking for another big competition that everybody wants to win. It’s going to be tough, a tough competition, a lot of games and a lot of travelling, which makes it even harder. We’ve just got to be ready and take it seriously, the competition, because it’s a massive competition.”

Son also reflected on his contract situation after he entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Spurs. The club hold an option to extend his terms by a further year and, it is understood, plan to activate it.

“We haven’t talked [about] anything yet,” said Son. “It was very clear for me, I’m very focused for this season. I just want to win something that everybody in this club and these players and all around deserves. That’s what I’m working for.”

Ange Postecoglou described his squad as “looking good” before the visit of their Azerbaijani opponents, with no new injuries after the weekend win over Brentford.