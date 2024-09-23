Shamrock Rovers put pressure on leaders Shelbourne with late victory over Bohs

League of Ireland Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 1 Bohemians 0 (Burke 84)

Was this the Stephen Bradley masterplan all along? Surely not, but the slow and steady approach could win Shamrock Rovers a fifth consecutive League of Ireland title.

If it comes to pass, if Bradley’s men burst into the home straight and make history by reeling in Derry City and Shelbourne, Graham Burke’s late winner will be remembered down the decades.

What a moment it was from the Republic of Ireland international. Bohemians had seemingly clogged all routes to goal until Neil Farrugia hooked the ball from the end line for Dylan Watts, with his back to goal, to offer Burke his chance.

It took two bounces before he hit it first time. The Hoops among a healthy 6,119 Monday crowd went ballistic. The Bohs faithful stood silently by, still dreaming of the FAI Cup (and the threat of relegation).

By any standard, Bohemians have had an awful campaign under Alan Reynolds, but they had Rovers number in the cup and earlier this month in the league. For eighty-three minutes in Tallaght they were on course to stealing a valuable point.

Instead, they sit four points clear of a relegation play-off.

The game wasted no time descending into one-way traffic. Rovers created multiple chances to score and, on another night, Johnny Kenny would have disappeared at half-time with four goals to his name.

In the third minute, Kenny fresh-aired Trevor Clarke’s cross but the error wrong-footed the Bohs defenders, inviting a tap-in from Darragh Burns. Kacper Chorazka deserves credit for distracting Burns with a spread-eagled dive as the winger’s shot rebounded off the post and stopped dead for the goalkeeper to gather.

Rovers controlled possession, but they were helped immeasurably by Reynolds continuing to send Bohs on to the pitch without a striker. It meant that every counterattack was met by Pico Lopes or Dan Cleary herding Archie Meekison or Danny Grant down a blind alley – midfielders and wingers doing a number nine’s job.

This put the emphasis on Danny Mandroiu to pick a pass for Kenny to bag his 15th goal of the season.

Mandroiu was a class above the other creative players on view, including Dawson Devoy and Jack Byrne. Twice in quick succession he slid passes into Kenny’s path, and twice the centre forward on loan from Celtic failed to finish.

Eventually Byrne lobbed one over the Bohs defence for the 21-year-old to sprint clear, control the ball with his head, only to shoot well wide.

It is just the second time this year that Kenny has gone goalless for three straight matches. So it probably won’t last much longer.

Bohs had a solitary chance to catch the champions cold, but Grant did not see Ross Tierney’s late run before Rovers quickly fashioned another opportunity as Gary O’Neill stung Chorazka’s hands with a shot from distance.

Devoy also tried the spectacular seven minutes into the second half, his shot clearing Leon Pohls crossbar.

On the hour, Bradley introduced Burke and Farrugia, in place of Burns and Byrne, instantly making his team a more productive attacking force.

For the final 20 minutes, Reynolds turned to his benched forwards, sending in Alex Greive and James Akintunde. They barely got a kick as Burke and Farrugia dictated play down the right.

A calamitous ending was guaranteed. Burke curled a lovely free-kick on target only for Chorazka to deny a brilliant goal. From the resulting corner, the Polish goalkeeper made another outstanding save to keep Josh Honohan’s header out.

Another corner, another set piece for Bohs to clear, but this time Burke was waiting on the edge of the box, catching the ball sweetly with his left foot to keep the five-in-a-row alive.

Somehow, in this mediocre season, the champions are four points off leaders Shelbourne with five games to play.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Watts (Nugent 87), O’Neill; Clarke (Honohan 11), Mandroiu, Byrne (Burke 60), Burns (Farrugia 60); Kenny (McNulty 87).

Bohemians: Chorazka; Smith, Mills, Byrne, Kirk; Tierney, Devoy (Oksun 87), McDowell (McManus 71); Rooney (Akintunde 71), Meekison (Grieive 62), Grant (McDaid 62).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.