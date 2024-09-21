Woodwork twice denies Manchester United in draw at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is tightly marked by Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 0

Manchester United struck the crossbar twice within a matter of seconds but split the points in a goalless stalemate with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Erik ten Hag opted to start with Marcus Rashford on the bench, and it was his replacement Alejandro Garnacho who was first to clip the woodwork just after the midway point in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes was also denied by the crossbar, while an excellent performance from goalkeeper Dean Henderson against his former club kept Palace in the contest with a number of big saves.

Both sides had chances to change the scoreline as the Eagles grew into the contest after the break, with the hosts sharing the spoils for a third straight Premier League game.

The last time these sides met, Palace completed their first league double over the Red Devils in the midst of a fantastic season-closing run, but the hosts remained in search of their first victory of the new campaign going into Saturday’s late kick-off.

Matthijs de Ligt sent a header straight into the arms of Henderson from a corner in the early stages and the goalkeeper got a glove to Garnacho’s sharp left-footed effort shortly afterwards.

United kept Henderson busy as he got down to block another De Ligt header at the near post, then Lisandro Martinez’s poke at goal from a similar position.

The hosts remained patient, but progress forward remained elusive until Jean-Philippe Mateta raced on to a ball over the top but his weak, low effort from a tight angle on the edge of the penalty area made easy work for Andre Onana.

It somehow remained goalless after Garnacho struck the bar from just inside the 18-yard box and the rebound fell at the feet of Fernandes, who made it two United efforts denied by the woodwork.

Joshua Zirkzee nodded just wide of Henderson’s left post from a corner as Palace looked for any kind of breakthrough, finally finding themselves deep inside United’s half again in the 37th minute when Ebere Eze’s free-kick was cleared.

It was all United again after the ensuing short corner hit Amad Diallo, with Henderson keeping his side in it once again with a fingertip save to deny Zirkzee.

The hosts’ first shot on target came when Tyrick Mitchell cut back to Eze, who rolled a weak effort at Onana just before the break.

Oliver Glasner made a double change after the break, bringing on Ismaila Sarr for Mateta and Jefferson Lerma for Adam Wharton.

A neat spin move by Eze allowed the England international to break forward and exchange passes with Sarr but De Ligt denied him a shot, while Fernandes became the next United man to direct an effort wide.

Sarr wanted a penalty when he was brought down by Martinez but his protests were quickly brushed aside moments before Rashford was introduced just after the hour.

Henderson made his best save of the match when he leapt to tip Garnacho’s curling effort over the bar, then was promptly booked for protesting Martinez’s two-footed challenge on Daichi Kamada – which also earned the Argentinian a yellow but the hosts wanted more.

United had a penalty shout of their own ignored, then it was Onana’s turn to make the highlights package as he first denied Eddie Nketiah then Sarr’s follow-up from close range.

The deadlock remained intact despite some fine work from Sarr to control the ball inside the area, anticipating the arrival of Eze, who directed his attempt just wide.

Both bosses rang more changes, including Jeffrey Schlupp for Eze on the stroke of normal time.

Sarr’s last-gasp attempt sailed just wide, while United could not make anything of a free-kick before the final whistle blew.