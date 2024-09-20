Alisson injury opens door for Caoimhín Kelleher to start for Liverpool against Bournemouth

Caoimhín Kelleher may be called in for Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Republic of Ireland international Caoimhín Kelleher may be called in to replace Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday as the Brazilian struggles with a muscle injury, manager Arne Slot said on Friday.

“Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today, so let’s wait (to see) if he can train,” Slot told reporters. “If he can’t, he probably won’t play as well.

"He has a slight issue with one of his muscles, and we wonder if this game is coming too early or not."

Slot added Alisson felt the injury before Tuesday’s 3-1 Champions League victory over AC Milan, and then aggravated it during the game.

"Now we have to wait and see if he's ready to be in goal (on Saturday) or we have to wait a few extra days."

Kelleher, who played the majority of pre-season for Liverpool with Alisson busy at the Copa America, would replace the Brazilian.

Alisson has conceded just two goals in five games in all competitions this season, with Liverpool enjoying a good start under new manager Slot.

They are fourth in the league table after four games, trailing leaders Manchester City by three points, and dominated AC Milan in their win at San Siro in their return to the Champions League after a year's absence from Europe's top competition.

Harvey Elliott is expected to be the only other absentee for the Reds on Saturday at Anfield.

Bournemouth, who have lost 11 of their 14 Premier League matches against Liverpool, are 11th in the table on five points.