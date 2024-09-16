Shamrock Rovers continue renaissance with victory over Galway United

League of Ireland Premier Division: Galway United 1 Shamrock Rovers 2 (McCormack 32; McNulty 20, Buckley 84 OG)

Shamrock Rovers’ renaissance continued with a win over European rivals Galway United after a pulsating encounter in Eamonn Deacy Park that was disappointingly decided by an own goal.

On a day dominated by the drama engulfing Dundalk, this game served up a timely reminder of the action that has really made this League of Ireland enthralling.

The novelty of the season was plain, with Galway United and Shamrock Rovers meeting in September, vying for the same prize. The excitement and fervour matched the prize on offer.

READ MORE

There was incident aplenty in the first half but it is the class of Jack Byrne that will endure in the memory. He delivered the ball for Rovers’ go-ahead goal. Marc McNulty dispatched it after a mix-up in the United rearguard.

Rovers had already been threatening, with Byrne and Dan Cleary having already gone close. McNulty had big openings to double his tally thereafter, with the wand of Byrne creating both. Roberto Lopes and Josh Honohan both also conspired to blast good chances over.

Yet, despite this dominance, the visitors were pegged back when Ed McCarthy engineered a penalty after excellent play on the right resulted in a handball in the box. Conor McCormack was emphatic with the spot-kick.

Having conceded the penalty, Cleary remained central to the drama. Rovers might have argued the proximity between ball and player for the penalty call. However, United argued strongly that the defender should have walked soon after.

Cleary took the legs from behind a galloping McCarthy. Neil Doyle flashed a yellow but failed to do so again after Cleary clashed with Greg Cunningham in the melee after, opting to book Conor McCormack instead.

This action concluded a wild first half and the second failed to match its frenetic pace. Rovers were easy on the eye, with Byrne popping up all over the park and Farrugia dangerous on the right. They could also afford to introduce Johnny Kenny and Danny Mandroiu, an unrivalled boast in the league.

There was no one to boast the third goal when it conspired to come. True, Johnny Kenny’s pace caused consternation but a ball over the top was inexplicably turned in by Garry Buckley who somehow scooped over his goalkeeper in a botched attempt at a clearance.

Bobby Burns and Pat Hickey almost salvaged a point at the death but Leon Pohls grabbed the points after a pulsating climax.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua (Horgan 12, Burns 89), Buckley, Brouder, Cunningham; Keohane, Borden (Hurley 72), McCormack (O’ Keeffe 72), Hickey, McCarthy (Slevin 89); Walsh.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Farrugia, Cleary, Lopes, Hoare (Clarke 75), Honohan (Grace 80); Towell (Kenny 65), O’ Neill (Burns 80), Watts; Byrne, McNulty (Mandroiu 65).

Referee: N Doyle.