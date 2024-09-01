Slot machine pays out first time as Liverpool bury woeful Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks on as Liverpool head coach Arne Slot gestures on the sideline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League: Manchester United 0 Liverpool 3

It was difficult to imagine a more perfect afternoon for Arne Slot – or a more harrowing one for Erik ten Hag who, just three games into the Premier League season, is back on familiar territory; the vultures circling, his credentials as the Manchester United manager under yet more scrutiny.

Slot had won his first two games in charge of Liverpool – against Ipswich and Brentford – but this was supposed to be the acid test. It was not, United so feeble, their first-half disaster-class epitomised by a horrible performance by Casemiro. Things did not get any better thereafter, the only consolation being that they avoided a real pasting, one to rival the 7-0 at Anfield from two seasons ago. Liverpool had the chances to rack up a similar number of goals.

A manager can only beat what is in front of him and Slot and his team did the job with a flourish. Their superiority in every area was almost grotesque and when Luis Díaz scored his second goal for 2-0 towards the end of the first half, it became nothing more than a question of their eventual victory margin.

They contented themselves with one more from Mohamed Salah – the perennial thorn in United’s side – and Slot could reflect on more than a dazzling attacking performance; it was a third clean sheet in three games for his team. Jürgen Klopp had been unable to beat Ten Hag’s team at Old Trafford but Slot was able to send a very clear message as he became the first permanent Liverpool manager to win his first league game against United since Bob Paisley in 1975. His team intend to be in the title shake-up.

READ MORE

Old Trafford was half-empty by full-time, those who remained too stunned to jeer. The TV cameras had made the obligatory cutaways to a grim-faced Jim Ratcliffe in the stands. United’s minority owner has plenty to ponder. As does everybody connected to the club.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool third goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

It was loud and raw at the outset, the United supporters bringing the fire, as Ten Hag had demanded, but it was not long before those who had travelled from Liverpool were making themselves heard. And enjoying themselves.

The touchpaper was lit early, the away end propelled into ecstasy when Trent Alexander-Arnold banged home from close range before they were jolted back down to earth by an intervention from the VAR. Salah had been offside when he got a touch to Diaz’s pull-back. The move had been ignited by Ryan Gravenberch’s jet-heeled burst. United’s defence, in which Matthijs de Ligt made a full debut, was pulled to pieces. It was a sign of things to come.

Liverpool teemed with intensity, squeezing high, nipping in front to win possession. They took a grip on midfield, where United were extremely open, chasing shadows. It was easy to worry from an early juncture about Casemiro not being quick enough on the ball. Or without it. Sadly for United’s holding midfielder, the first half would turn into a personal ordeal for him.

Liverpool’s breakthrough shone a harsh light on him while also highlighting their lightning transitions from defence to attack. Casemiro got a first-time pass intended for Kobbie Mainoo all wrong, finding only Gravenberch and Liverpool had the scent of blood. It was Gravenberch to Salah on the right and there were men over at the far post – sound familiar? Dominik Szoboszlai could not get there to meet Salah’s cross but Díaz could.

Casemiro had followed through dangerously on Alexis Mac Allister in the 11th minute and was fortunate to escape a booking; it was the only break that he got. There were almost too many awful moments to mention from him, including losing his balance and the ball by the sideline, heavy touches and lots of loose passing.

Ten Hag sent Toby Collyer out to warm up before the end of the first half and, by then, it was 2-0, Casemiro having again been at fault. Liverpool knew that they stood to make things happen by getting men around Casemiro and when Díaz challenged him as he dithered, they were away. Casemiro wanted a foul but it was not there. Liverpool’s execution was again ruthless – Mac Allister out to Salah, who worked it quickly inside for Díaz. He had found a pocket of space; the finish was low and lethal.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai battles for possession of the ball with Manchester United's Casemiro. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Liverpool might have had more before the interval. Szoboszlai could not get a clean connection on an Andy Robertson cross while De Ligt made a vital one-on-one challenge to thwart Diogo Jota. United’s only flicker was a Noussair Mazraoui shot that Alisson turned away.

When Collyer came on for Casemiro at the beginning of the second half, it was the 20-year-old’s first senior football apart from his substitute’s appearance in the Community Shield. United’s new midfield signing, Manuel Ugarte – paraded to thunderous acclaim before kick-off – had not been registered in time.

Liverpool were in the mood to pile on the pain and it was impossible to think they would not do so. United were obscenely obliging. The dreaded no-go zone between their defence and midfield was back and whenever Liverpool pushed into it, the sirens sounded.

The third goal came after Mac Allister robbed Mainoo and, yet again, Liverpool were in, United’s resistance wholly absent. Szoboszlai played in Salah to score and Liverpool might have added two more immediately. Lisandro Martínez gave the ball away and was lucky that Salah lifted high after cutting inside while the Liverpool forward watched a curling shot deflect just past the far post.

United stared at complete humiliation and Old Trafford was an angsty place, boos greeting Ten Hag’s substitution of Alejandro Garnacho for Amad Diallo. It felt as though the fans wanted him to withdraw the ineffective Marcus Rashford. Frankly, Ten Hag could have hooked anybody.

United actually had chances in the second half, Joshua Zirkzee – another full debutant – going close three times but it was little more than a footnote. More revealing was Szoboszlai’s miss on 79 minutes when he simply tried to be too clever. It was little wonder because it had been so easy for his team. – Guardian