Premier Division title race looks increasingly like it will go down to the wire

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne were finally knocked off the top of the Premier Division by Derry City last Friday night. Level on 49 points, only seven goals separate the sides with Shels holding a game in hand. What happens before the international break will go a long way to deciding which club ends Shamrock Rovers’ dominance of the League of Ireland.

That is presuming Stephen Bradley’s defending champions will be too consumed by the group stages of the Uefa Conference League to cut the 10 points between them and the top two. It is not beyond Rovers as they would reduce Derry’s lead to four points by winning their two games in hand.

The title race remains wide open and looks set to go down to the wire. Shels need to beat Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night and Bohemians on September 6th to heap pressure on their rivals.

“There’s been games over the last 12 months we’ve got knocked back in,” said Duff. “UCD at home, Drogheda away in the last game of the season, even this year up in Derry, 1-0 down, the lads have always responded either in the game or the next week to adversity. They’re a really tight-knit group with top quality, and very high fitness levels. When you combine that with a strong belief and a never-say-die attitude you’re always going to stay in games.

“There’s a lot of football to be played. Whenever we’ve faced setbacks we’ve bounced back, and that’s never been an issue with our guys. It’s a time to be really optimistic; we’re in an unbelievable position. Is there pressure? No, I don’t think so. Beyond what we place on ourselves, there’s no pressure.”

There must be pressure. The weight of history alone would buckle the strongest willed athlete as the league trophy has not rested in Tolka Park since 2006, while the Candystripes last won it all in 1997.

Derry can solidify their position and also damage Galway United’s hopes of European football next year by winning at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Friday night’s Premier Division fixtures (7.45)

Dundalk v Shelbourne; Galway United v Derry City