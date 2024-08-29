Shamrock Rovers eye win against Greek champions PAOK despite first-leg mauling

Jack Byrne is working his way back to full fitness and form with Rovers. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Europa League playoff round,

Second Leg: Shamrock Rovers (0) v PAOK (4),

Tallaght Stadium, Thursday, 8pm — Live on LOI TV

Jack Byrne hopes their extended season can be a blessing for him and Shamrock Rovers as he strives to get back to his best following a frustrating time out with injuries.

Given the 4-0 deficit from last week’s first leg, it’s accepted that the tie with Greek champions PAOK is insurmountable in advance of Thursday night’s return, with manager Stephen Bradley simply wanting Rovers to win the game on the night.

The focus then turns to Friday’s draw for the new Swiss-system League phase of the Conference League which Rovers had already guaranteed.

Byrne produced arguably his best display of the season, in what was only his second 90 minutes of the year, in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Galway United.

“It’s a plus for me the last couple of weeks to be back on the pitch,” said the 28-year-old schemer who provided the free-kick for Danny Mandroiu’s equaliser.

“Performances, I know they will come. I’m not worried about them. It’s just about getting used to being back on the pitch, being around bodies, tackling, all that kind of stuff. Getting shots away, getting crosses away, that’s my game. Twisting and turning; it’s been a plus for me over the last couple of weeks.”

Making the League phase in Europe means Rovers’ season will extend right until the week before Christmas at least.

“I think it’s a blessing for me that we have that as it’s an extra six games,” said Ireland international Byrne.

“It prolongs my season having missed the first few months of it. It’s a real plus for me. I don’t necessarily need much more time off! It’s good to get back and hopefully build up those minutes.”

Defender Josh Honohan is suspended tonight after being sent off in the first leg, while Bradley is also without the injured Darragh Nugent, Aaron Greene and Trevor Clarke along with strikers Johnny Kenny and Rory Gaffney.

“Winning the tie is near on impossible,” concedes Bradley. “When we went down to 10 [in Thessaloniki], they exposed us, which is what good teams do. They punished us. If it’s 2-0, you’re saying, ‘right, we’re in the tie’. But 4-0 is extremely difficult. We can try to win the game and I think that’s important. It’s starting fresh against a good team, that doesn’t change. But the aim is can we go and win the game? This is what we’re going to face in the League phase, so we can use that.”