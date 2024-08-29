Lee Carsley pulls out a few surprises as he names his first England squad

Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Tino Livramento and Morgan Gibbs-White have been named in the first England squad selected by the interim manager, Lee Carsley.

The quartet received their first call-ups as Carsley announced a squad without Kieran Trippier, who had announced his retirement from international football, Kyle Walker, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Ivan Toney and Adam Wharton.

Gomes, a former Manchester United midfielder who has been at Lille since 2020 and has played under Carsley with England Under-21s, was the most eye-catching selection. Madueke, Livramento and Gibbs-White are among others who have also played under Carsley at that level.

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire are back in the squad after missing Euro 2024 and there are places for Rico Lewis and Levi Colwill. The goalkeeper Nick Pope has been included but there is no space for Aaron Ramsdale. Luke Shaw and Jude Bellingham are out injured.

READ MORE

“I thought it was important we put some fresh faces in and put our own little mark on the squad,” said Carsley, who sidestepped a question about whether he wanted the job on a long-term basis.

He pointed out that a number of the younger players were used to winning with England. Gomes, Gibbs-White and Colwill, together with Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer, who remain in the squad, started the 2023 European Under-21 Championship final victory over Spain under Carsley.

“Angel’s very technical,” Carsley said. “He controls the game with his skill and technique. He’s very determined, has an excellent attitude and loves football … I think he’s a player people are going to be excited to see.”

Carsley described Maguire as “a real good leader, especially with the centre-backs we’ve got” and indicated Walker’s absence was down to lack of game time with Manchester City. “The fact Kyle hasn’t played this season would suggest City are phasing him in gently. We have to respect that.”

Carsley is preparing for Nations League games early next month away to the Republic of Ireland – for whom he played 40 times – and at home to Finland. He was promoted from his under-21s role after Gareth Southgate quit in the wake of the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

“I think the fact I have worked with so many players, I understand international camps and selection, I probably see myself as a safe pair of hands at the moment,” Carsley said. “It was an easy decision [for me].”

England squad - Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United). Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City). Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atlético Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal). Forwards; Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).