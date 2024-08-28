Ireland winger Chiedozie Ogbene returns to Premier League with Ipswich Town

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene has joined Ipswich Town from Luton Town on a four-year deal. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Republic of Ireland winger Chiedozie Ogbene has completed a move from Luton Town to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old from Cork, who scored four times in 30 appearances for the Hatters in last season’s top flight, has signed a four-year contract.

Ogbene told Town TV: “I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again.

“It’s an opportunity I had to grab with both hands and I can’t wait to be involved as soon as possible.”

READ MORE

Ogbene began his career with Cork City and Limerick before spells at Brentford, Rotherham and Luton.

Ogbene’s signing makes it three Ireland internationals that have been snapped up by Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna in the last couple of weeks, with Sammie Szmodics signing from Blackburn and Dara O’Shea from Burnley.