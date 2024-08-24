Sammie Szmodics opens Ipswich account but Haaland hat-trick secures big Man City win

Ipswich Town's Irish striker Sammie Szmodics scores the opening goal of the Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Manchester City 4 [Haaland 12 pen, 16, 88) Ipswich Town 1 [Szmodics 7]

Imperious Erling Haaland struck a hat-trick in Manchester City’s 4-1 comeback win against promoted Ipswich as fan favourite Ilkay Gündogan enjoyed a victorious return.

Few expected anything other than a comprehensive win for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League juggernauts, but Ireland striker Sammie Szmodics sent the away fans wild on their first ever trip to the Etihad Stadium.

But Ipswich’s first top-flight goal in 8,158 days merely lit a fire under the reigning champions, with Haaland scoring goals either side of a Kevin De Bruyne strike.

City’s three goals came by the 16th minute – and within 193 seconds of each other – as ex-City goalkeeper Aro Muric made two costly errors after conceding from the penalty spot on his Town debut.

The Norway international went on to complete his 10th hat-trick in sky blue late in a second half that saw Gündogan receive a hero’s welcome.

The treble-winning captain completed his return to the club on Friday following a year at Barcelona and was given a fantastic reception before and after coming on for his second debut.

It was a fine end to a day that began with a gut punch for City, who emerged past their Premier League, Club World Cup and Community Shield trophies as they celebrated a fourth straight league crown.

Tottenham Hotspur 4 [Bissouma 14, Son 26, 77] Everton 0

Son Heung-min scored twice after Yves Bissouma had climbed off the naughty step to fire Tottenham on their way to a thumping 4-0 victory over Everton.

Bissouma put himself back in Ange Postecoglou’s good books after the Spurs boss likened him to a naughty child who was now behaving himself, having been suspended for one match by the club for taking laughing gas.

Restored to the starting line-up, the Mali international instantly repaid Postecoglou’s faith with a stunning 20-yard strike to open the scoring.

It was Bissouma’s first Spurs goal, in his 57th match for the club, and he marked it with a contrite celebration before running up to the touchline to hug his manager.

Jordan Pickford then blotted his copybook when his dreadful error allowed Son to double Tottenham’s lead.

Cristian Romero headed a third and Son struck again late on to leave Everton slipping towards full crisis-club mode just two games into the season.

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring West Ham's second goal during the Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Crystal Palace 0 West Ham 2 [Soucek 67, Bowen 72]

A pair of second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham United their first Premier League win of the season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

After a first half that was short on goalscoring chances, Soucek broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when he made a trademark late run into the box and punished Palace’s poor efforts to clear the ball by slotting it home.

Hammers captain Bowen added a second goal five minutes later, latching on to a brilliant cross-field pass by Max Kilman before cutting on to his favoured left foot and lashing his shot into the net.

Jolted into life by that goal, Palace created a number of chances in quick succession but despite Ismail Sarr hitting the woodwork, the visitors’ defence held firm as they secured the win.

Fulham 2 [Smith Rowe 18, Iwobi 70] Leicester City 1 [Faes 38]

Emile Smith Rowe scored on his home debut as Fulham claimed a 2-1 win over Leicester at Craven Cottage.

Smith Rowe opened his Premier League account for the Cottagers with a placed finish in the 18th minute.

Despite losing their lead when Leicester’s Wout Faes equalised with a header, Fulham bounced back from last week’s late defeat at Manchester United with a winner from Alex Iwobi earning them their first three points of the season.

Southampton Nottingham Forest 1 [Gibbs-White 70]

Southampton’s first home game since their return to the Premier League ended in a meek 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest as Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal 20 minutes from time settled a forgettable meeting at St Mary’s.

The Forest captain crashed the ball home after the hosts’ defence had failed to deal with a corner to hand Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a first win of the season and leave Saints without a point after their first two games.

The result reflected an insipid attacking display from Russell Martin’s side, who registered a single shot on target and whose general lack of urgency turned a buoyant atmosphere before kick-off on the south coast into one of audible frustration among home fans, some of whom booed their team off at the end.