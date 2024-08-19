Shamrock Rovers threaten to block RTÉ from home league games over absence of European coverage

Shamrock Rovers have threatened to block RTÉ from providing live coverage of League of Ireland matches at Tallaght Stadium over the national broadcaster's failure to show European qualification ties. Photograph: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers have threatened to block RTÉ from providing live coverage of League of Ireland matches at Tallaght Stadium for the rest of the season.

Rovers’ issue centres around the national broadcaster not showing any European qualifiers involving Irish clubs so far this year.

The first leg of Rovers playoff against PAOK in Greece this Thursday, to reach the Europa League group stages, will only be available to stream on LOITV.

“The club exhausted every avenue across the four rounds of European matches to deliver matches on a free to air national broadcaster, but to no avail,” said the club via a press release. “Live streaming has provided fans with the option to follow the Hoops home and away in Europe in July and August.

“It has been a disappointment that these thrilling games have not been showcased to a wider Irish audience; the drama of a last minute penalty miss in our first home tie advancing the team to Champions League round two qualifier, 9,500 fans packed into Tallaght Stadium for a great match against Sparta Prague and, finally, the turnaround from an away first leg loss to beat Celje in extra time to make the UEFA Conference League phase (at a minimum). And now, the visit of PAOK will not be broadcast on terrestrial Irish TV.”

If Rovers lose to PAOK over two legs they will be rerouted to the Conference League, where they are guaranteed six more European nights and a windfall of at least €4 million.

“The club is considering if it will facilitate any future requests from the national broadcaster to show SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures from Tallaght Stadium in 2024,” the Rovers statement concluded.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s Conference League playoff against Istanbul Başakşehir FK this Thursday at Tallaght stadium will only be available via a streaming service that has yet to be confirmed.

If St Pat’s also reach the group stages under Stephen Kenny, the Inchicore club will bank at least €4 million in prize money.

RTÉ have been approached for comment.