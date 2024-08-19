Danny Mandroiu signs for Shamrock Rovers until the end of the season

Danny Mandroiu has signed for Shamrock rovers until the end of the season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers have signed Danny Mandroiu on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder was released by Lincoln City this summer after contract negotiations broke down with the English League One club.

Mandroiu, who previously played for Bohemians and Rovers, is expected to feature against PAOK in this week’s Europa League playoff in Greece.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have a player of Danny’s calibre and level back at the club,” said Stephen Bradley, the Shamrock Rovers manager. “We all know how good Danny was for us before he left [in 2022]. He was brilliant on and off the pitch. We kept in touch and have a good relationship so I’m absolutely delighted to have him back.

“We know Danny had other options in England, so the club have worked hard to make it happen. So I can’t wait to get him started again at Rovers.”

Mandroiu, who won seven caps for the Republic of Ireland under-21s, is also eligible for Romania. Former Ireland manager Stephen Kenny brought him into the senior squad in 2021 but did not cap him off the bench against Andorra or Hungary.

“It’s great to be back at Rovers for the next five months,” said Mandroiu. “I would like to thank Stephen Bradley, CEO John Martin and the board of the club.

“Playing in the group stages of a Uefa competition appeals massively to me. It is something that very few professional footballers get to experience during their career, and to do it with my great team-mates at Rovers in front of such unbelievable fans is going to be special.

“There’s Europe and a league title to be played for and, hopefully, a new international manager to try to impress.”