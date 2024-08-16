Ireland’s Sammie Szmodics signs for newly promoted Ipswich ahead of new season

Ipswich Town have bolstered their attack ahead of the season opener at home to Liverpool with the signing of Republic of Ireland striker Sammie Szmodics, who has has joined from Blackburn for a reported initial £9 million (€11 million) fee on a four-year contract.

“There’s always been interest since I was a kid, but it just felt right this time with the challenge of the Premier League,” the 28-year-old, who scored 33 goals last season with Rovers, told TownTV.

“It’s every boy’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve always said to my friends, family and agents that I’ll get to the top one day.

“There’s nothing more I want than to score at Portman Road for Ipswich Town. I am over the moon to be here and looking forward to the season ahead.”

Szmodics said he spoke to Blackburn teammate Lewis Travis, who spent last season on loan at Portman Road, and was given a glowing recommendation of new boss Kieran McKenna.

“His arrival gives us another really versatile forward player who can operate in different roles and systems, giving us a big goal threat and plenty of other qualities to add to the team,” said McKenna.