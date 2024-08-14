Kylian Mbappé scores on debut as Real Madrid beat Atalanta to win Super Cup

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after the Uefa Super Cup final against Atalanta in Warsaw. Photograph: Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty

Kylian Mbappé scored on his competitive debut for Real Madrid as they beat Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw to clinch the Uefa Super Cup.

Mbappe, who completed a free transfer to Real in June after his contract at Paris St Germain expired, lashed home from Jude Bellingham’s pass after Federico Valverde had given the Spanish champions a second-half lead.

Real beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final in June and victory over Europa League winners Atalanta at the Narodowy Stadium secured a record sixth Super Cup success.

Atalanta edged a goalless first period in which both sides hit the woodwork.

Real defender Eder Militao’s attempted headed clearance from Marten de Roon’s cross looped on to the crossbar, while Brazil forward Rodrygo struck the bar with a shot from inside the penalty area.

Mario Pasalic’s second-half header for Atalanta was superbly saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Real broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when Vinicius Junior brilliantly set up Valverde for a simple finish by picking him out from the byline.

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso denied the Brazil forward a second and thwarted Bellingham soon after as Real took control.

Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 69th minute after being teed up by Bellingham and Real comfortably saw the game out. – PA