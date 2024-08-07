Lee Carsley set to be England’s interim manager for Nations League game against Ireland

Lee Carsley is set to be named as England’s interim manager for their match against Ireland next month in the Nations League, according to multiple news sources in England.

The Irish international is currently England’s under-21 manager, where he led the country to a European Championship triumph last year.

Carsley was approached to become Ireland manager and was believed to be the FAI’s first choice but he turned down the job which was given to Iceland’s Heimir Hallgrímsson. Hallgrímsson is now set to clash with Carsley in his first competitive game as manager, which will take place on September 7th at the Aviva Stadium.

Carsley said he was approached by the FAI for the Ireland job in November

“[It was] really informal, enjoyable, for around an hour. It went no further.

“It was good to see what their thoughts were and to explore whether I was ready to take that next step. It just went no further. I didn’t push it.”

Gareth Southgate resigned two days after England lost the European Championship final against Spain. The FA is expected to give Carsley the senior role on a short-term basis, as it carries out an exhaustive period of due diligence on a host of possible candidates.