Manchester United shirt sponsor interested in stadium naming rights

Manchester United’s new shirt sponsor, Snapdragon, is interested in buying the naming rights to Old Trafford or any new stadium constructed to replace it.

The US technology firm, which signed a three-year £176 million (€205 million) shirt deal with United last summer, also wants the club to tour India for the first time.

United are considering whether to build a new home or revamp Old Trafford. The former option is favoured by Jim Ratcliffe, the minority owner driving the project, and he wants the club to decide by December.

The club has never sold its stadium naming rights but Don McGuire, Snapdragon’s chief marketing officer, believes a deal may be possible. Snapdragon has the naming rights to the stadium in San Diego where United played Real Betis this month and Wrexham last year. The playing surface there is named Bashor Field.

READ MORE

McGuire said: “Old Trafford is Old Trafford, it should always be Old Trafford [or whatever any new stadium name is]. But if there is a brand attached to that in some way shape or form, powered by someone, an ‘at’ or whatever [it could happen]. For example, this is Snapdragon Stadium at Bashor Field.

“We are working very closely with the team on the reimagination of Old Trafford from a technology and innovation standpoint. And Carrington [the training base]. So if that leads to something bigger, where it would make sense for us to go even bigger — this [shirt sponsorship] is pretty big by the way, not inexpensive — we are always looking out for opportunities.”

He explained what type of technology and innovation was involved. “Fan experiences, connectivity, stadium operations like retail, point of sale, ticket in and out,” McGuire said. “How fans can engage while in the stadium with different experiences, whether through augmented reality or through their smartphones or devices. And then making them a more state-of-the-art club.”

McGuire said India and China were future preferred tour destinations owing to the reach of Snapdragon and its San Diego-headquartered parent company, Qualcomm.

He said China was one of its biggest markets and India was also a big market. “We’d like them to take it around the world, and share the love,” he said. “We’d love for them to play in China, India.”