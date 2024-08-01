St Pat’s braced for tough assignment as they bid to advance in Europe

St Patrick's Athletic's Joe Redmond celebrates scoring his side's third goal in their first leg 3-1 victory over FC Vaduz at Richmond Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Uefa Conference League (second qualifying round, second legs)

FC Vaduz (1) v St Patrick’s Athletic (3), Rheinpark Stadion, 6.30pm

Shelbourne (0) v FC Zurich (3), Tolka Park, 7.45pm

In referencing the physicality of the first leg, Stephen Kenny has stressed that his St Patrick’s Athletic must fight for the right to progress to the third round of the Conference League in Liechtenstein this evening.

Advancing would bring a clash against, most probably, Azeri side Sabah, who lead Maccabi Haifa 3-0 ahead of their second leg in Baku, and the not inconsiderable guaranteed minimum prize money of €900,000.

St Patrick’s hold a two-goal cushion from last week’s 3-1 first leg victory in Inchicore. That has heaped pressure on Vaduz who, despite reasonable expectations, have started their season slowly, sitting second bottom of the Swiss second division after two games.

“We’re expecting a reaction,” said Kenny. “We’ll get a really tough game out here. There is no doubt about that.

“They have numerous players who have played in higher leagues and international players from different countries. We’re going to have to fight for the right to get the [result] that we need.

“We’re expecting a real battle. There was quite a physical approach last week from Vaduz. Very physical. So we have to be ready for that.”

⚽️⚽️⚽️ We’ve crammed our three excellent first leg goals into just 60 seconds 🆒 pic.twitter.com/Wx1CuCejZm — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) July 31, 2024

Given the expected mid-20 degree heat and high humidity, keeping the ball well is paramount.

“That will be a factor as it’s not something we’re used to, of course,” said Kenny of the conditions. “We’ll have to adapt our press and style to that.

“That is a challenge all right. But we do have the ability to keep the ball and must have confidence in ourselves doing that.”

New signing, striker Aidan Keena, is ineligible, though Kenny has a fully fit squad from which to choose.

While St Patrick’s have given themselves every chance of progressing, Shelbourne’s aspirations are all but over after their 3-0 loss to FC Zurich ahead of the Swiss side’s visit to Tolka Park.

Experienced defender Sean Gannon is serving the second of a three-game suspension while strikers Dean Williams and Sean Boyd are injury doubts.

“We haven’t nailed the lads on it,” said Shelbourne manager Damien Duff, trying to extract some positives from last week’s defeat.

“It was a good eye-opener for me in what the levels are in Europe. There was a marked jump in level between St Joseph’s and Zurich. Are they that good? Possibly yes. Are we that bad? Absolutely no.

“They are a very good team, highly athletic. There obviously is a difference in levels; let’s call a spade a spade. But I absolutely believe we should have, and could have, shown a better account of ourselves.

“Not that it’s not alive, it absolutely is, but we still gave them goals. The first two goals were a disaster. Coming back to Ireland, they are different games. But we’ve given ourselves an uphill task without a doubt.”