Damien Duff apologises after saying he would sack 90 per cent of FAI staff

Damien Duff has apologised to staff at the FAI after saying that 90 per cent of them should be sacked.
“I would raze Abbotstown to the ground because it’s the most uninviting unenthusiastic workplace not in world football but in the world,” said Duff on Wednesday. He previously worked as an Ireland assistant coach.
“I used to dread going in there once a month. So I’d level it and I would probably sack 90 per cent of the workforce.”
On Saturday, Duff wrote to FAI staff members to apologise, saying that his previous remarks were “ridiculous.”
“I am writing this letter to you all to say that I am deeply sorry for my comments in the media on Wednesday 10th July when I mentioned sacking 90 per cent of the staff,” said the Shelbourne head coach.
“I knew it was wrong when I said it and it’s all I have thought about since. You are all working hard for the benefit of Irish football. Trying to pay bills, support families and pay mortgages and, frankly, it was a ridiculous comment.
“It was deeply disrespectful to you all and you all have every right to be disappointed and angry with me.
“I love Irish football, I love the league and I will always continue to fight for them both but my words helped neither. My emotion and fight for the game came out poorly.”
