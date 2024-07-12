Rhasidat Adeleke produces stunning 400m victory at the Monaco Diamond League

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke on the way to winning the women's 400m race at the Diamond League meeting at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco. Photograph: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Olympic dress rehearsals don’t come more telling than the Monaco Diamond League, and Rhasidat Adeleke gave her Paris prospects a magnificent boost with a stunning victory in the 400 metres on Friday night, two weeks before the Games begin.

With a performance that was as beautifully composed as it was utterly dominant, Adeleke took the win in 49.17 seconds, the second fastest time of her life, and just short of her Irish record of 49.07, set last month when winning the European Championship silver medal in Rome.

Second place went to her old Dutch rival Lieke Klaver, who improved her lifetime best to 46.64 seconds. Kendall Ellis from the USA was some way back in third, clocking 50.39, having won their Olympic Trials last month.

In truth they were always running for the minor positions, Adeleke first out of the blocks inside the Stade Louis II, starting in lane five, and quickly opening up some daylight on Ellis in the lane inside her.

After her silver medal run in Rome, Adeleke’s coach Edrick Floreal made no secret of the fact he wanted her to attack the first 200m with a lot more aggression, and the 21-year-old did exactly that, running close to 22 seconds.

Only Klaver was close coming into the homestretch, with Adeleke a few metres clear and she maintained her form through to the line, looking suitably satisfied with her effort.

“It felt really good,” she said. “You know, it felt like a good controlled run. Very smooth. I’m really happy how that went. I think I’m in the right spot for the rest of the season, so yeah, I’m looking forward to how I can do.

“Honestly, let’s keep training, stay focused, stay grounded and do what my coach told me to do. Keep on top of everything. All the little one percentages that make up the rest of 100 per cent towards a good performance. So I just need to make sure I stay focused and all eyes on the Olympics.”

And is a medal now the goal in Paris?

“Absolutely. That’s the goal. I think I’m well capable. And my coaches have me ready to be able to peak at the right time. So hopefully I’ll be there when it matters.”

It was Adeleke’s first race since she won the Irish 100m title in another national record of 11.13 last Sunday week. That was her 52nd record-breaking run in all, giving her the complete set of sprint records across every age group.

Adeleke came to Monaco from a training camp in Sweden, and will return there for another week, before racing one last time before Paris at next Saturday’s London Diamond League.

Further evidence of the quality of the meeting came when Norway’s world record-holder Karsten Warholm, USA’s Rai Benjamin and Brazil’s Alison dos Santos all clashed in the men’s 400m hurdles. Benjamin took the win in 46.67 seconds, ahead of Warholm’s 46.73.