FAI stands down three former women’s football coaches after allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Three former coaches who were active in women’s football have been stood down by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) following allegations of inappropriate relationships with players and unwanted sexual advances.

The “stand-down orders” restrict the coaches, all men, from any involvement in official Irish football activities.

The news comes after gardaí confirmed on Thursday they were investigating “at least one complaint” and are in contact with other potential victims in relation to the allegations.

The accusations are historical in nature and relate to alleged incidents which occurred in the 1990s.

News of the FAI stand-down orders and the Garda investigation were first revealed by RTÉ Investigates. The broadcaster will air a documentary on Sunday which, it said, will feature several people who were allegedly subjected to inappropriate sexual advances by male coaches.

The FAI stood down the three individuals back in March after meeting with some of the women who came forward with the allegations in February. The sport’s national governing body also alerted gardaí and Tusla, the State’s child protection agency.

In a statement issued on Thursday to members of the FAI’s general assembly, the association’s president, Paul Cooke, said there will be an “upcoming media story relating to a series of allegations of historical abuse of women involved in football in the 1990s”.

“You may see the story promoted over the coming days and I wanted to give you the reassurance that the association is treating this matter with the utmost importance and is engaging both with the women involved and the relevant authorities.”

He told members that “all safeguarding concerns that are brought to the attention of the association are dealt with as a matter of priority”.

The coaches involved deny any wrongdoing.