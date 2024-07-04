Gardaí investigating historical allegations made against women’s soccer coach

In an internal communication, the association's president, Paul Cooke, said 'all safeguarding concerns that are brought to the attention of the association are dealt with as a matter of priority'. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Gardaí are investigating “at least one complaint” and are in contact with several more potential victims in relation to accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour relating to senior women’s soccer.

The active investigation relates to accusations against a senior women’s soccer coach. Specialist officers are also evaluating complaints made against another senior coach.

The accusations are historical in nature and relate to alleged incidents which occurred in the 1990s.

News of the investigation was first revealed by RTE Investigates on Thursday. The broadcaster will air a documentary on Sunday which, it said, will feature several people who were allegedly subjected to inappropriate sexual advances by male coaches.

READ MORE

The investigation was carried out in conjunction with the Sunday Independent.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána confirmed it has “has commenced an investigation into at least one complaint”.

The statement said gardaí through the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) “are in contact with and continue to engage with a number of potential complainants”.

“As with any engagements with potential victims of crime, An Garda Síochána continues to support these complainants in the manner and timeframe with which they are comfortable to engage with the criminal justice process.”

RTE reports the former coaches have denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement issued on Thursday to members of the FAI’s general assembly, the association’s president Paul Cooke said there will be an “upcoming media story relating to a series of allegations of historical abuse of women involved in football in the 1990s”.

“You may see the story promoted over the coming days and I wanted to give you the reassurance that the association is treating this matter with the utmost importance and is engaging both with the women involved and the relevant authorities.”

He told members that “all safeguarding concerns that are brought to the attention of the association are dealt with as a matter of priority”.

Last week, the FAI introduced a anonymous reporting system for players to report inappropriate behaviour. The programme will be rolled out to clubs across the country, along with a confidential helpline and website.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Minister for Sport, Catherine Martin, described the allegations as “very shocking”.

“I have been assured that the Football Association of Ireland, as the National Governing Body for the sport, is engaging and co-operating with the live Garda investigation into these allegations, with an athlete-centred approach,” she said.

“The safeguarding of children and young adults in sport is absolute and there should be zero tolerance for any actions that endanger their welfare. I commend the bravery of the women who have stepped forward.”