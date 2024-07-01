Jude Bellingham investigated by Uefa over gesture during Slovakia game

Jude Bellingham faces a Uefa investigation for the lewd gesture he made after scoring his dramatic equaliser against Slovakia on Sunday, although it is considered unlikely that England’s hero of the hour will be banned. Bellingham kept England in Euro 2024 with a last-gasp bicycle kick to force extra time and a Harry Kane goal carried England through to a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland on Saturday.

Bellingham was shown on TV to have kissed his right hand before making a crotch-grabbing gesture, although he said it had been “an inside-joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game” and in no way aimed at the Slovakia bench.

He later tweeted the same defence. Uefa, though, has seen fit to request more information and take a closer look. They said: “An ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match.”

Uefa has also charged the FA with a “lack of order or discipline” by England fans and the “lighting of fireworks” by them. - Guardian