Stuttgart. Euro ‘88. Irish people of a certain age immediately know what I am talking about. It’s our football heritage.

There were similar, unforgettable results during the group stages of these Euros, especially for Austria in Berlin, where they beat the Netherlands 3-2, and Georgia in Gelsenkirchen, where they beat Portugal 2-0.

There will be songs sang about the year of 2024 in the lovely month of June.

From the TSN studios in Toronto, we have simultaneously covered the European Championships in Germany and the Copa América, even travelling to Atlanta to be pitchside for Argentina’s 2-0 defeat of a Canada side showing signs of life under Jesse Marsch.

The Copa is happening across 14 US venues as a prelude to the 2026 World Cup, when Fifa will surely address the laying of grass across artificial NFL turf two days before games.

The Euros has a more global feel to it, like World Cups or an Olympics, as people from all across North America have travelled to sample tournament football in Germany, with millions more tuning into the broadcasts.

Besides disgruntled Belgian and English fans, everyone seems excited for a classic round of last-16 games.

Georgia and their Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, under the guidance of Ireland managerial target Willy Sagnol, have a chance against any nation. Except Spain.

During qualification, Georgia lost 7-1 and 3-1 to them.

The €12.25 million in prize money earned by the Georgian FA will make it extremely difficult for the FAI to entice Sagnol away from a federation he has credited with 15 years of “impressive investment”.

Albania were the other breakthrough story of the group stages, outdoing Ireland results against the same opposition at Euro 2012 by drawing with Croatia and giving Italy a scare before Spain’s reserves beat them with a Ferran Torres goal.

Germany should take care of Denmark to set up a quarter-final between the hosts and three-time champions Spain.

Portugal to beat Slovenia and France to blow past Belgium. Unless Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku bring enough of that Man City dominance to help Romelu Lukaku rediscover his scoring touch.

I expect Spain versus France in a semi-final. Sorry, that’s a lifetime away. First, Spain must get past Germany.

The two best teams at the Euros use similar systems: Toni Kroos/Rodri drop deep to control the game while İlkay Gündoğan and Pedri find pockets to link play in a way Jude Bellingham has failed to do for England.

Bellingham cannot operate effectively in midfield until Declan Rice starts to pass the ball forward, and not laterally. Until then, England will find no rhythm.

The clarity of collective thought created by the Spanish and German managers, Luis de la Fuente (63) and Julian Nagelsmann (36), allows their teams to flourish. Regardless of the age difference, they realise that sacrifices must be made, that Torres cannot fit into a side that includes Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. That Leroy Sané has to lose out to Germany’s brilliant inside attackers Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

The England management have turned team selection into rocket science. There is not enough space on any pitch anywhere in the world for Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and another roaming midfielder to attack as one, fluid unit.

On the “easier side of the draw” England are blessed to be playing Slovakia but Gareth Southgate’s tactical brain-freeze will be exploited by Italy or Switzerland.

The problems inside the English camp are multiplying. In an ITV interview, Rice made his manager look foolish by rubbishing Southgate’s concerns around conditioning and Kane countered criticism from Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer by requesting positive vibes from ex-players-turned-pundits.

[ Gary Lineker knows all about s**t England displays ... and how to fix them ]

Both interviews happened before the abject display against Slovenia.

Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer offer solutions to many Southgate problems. Palmer’s 22 Premier League goals for Chelsea last season and Mainoo’s debut against Brazil in March displayed much of what is missing from the English attack.

Unlike Rice, Mainoo’s first instinct is to be progressive. Just 19, he already has the technical ability to turn on a six-pence.

In brief cameos against Slovenia, the young subs may have helped Southgate stumble upon his best starting XI. Just like 2021, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will probably ensure an unsuccessful end to their 58-year quest for a major trophy.

I already predicted that the father of Gegenpressing, Ralf Rangnick, will guide Austria into the last four. Rangnick has an impressive Bundesliga record; Stuttgart hired him three times, Schalke twice and the recent stint at Red Bull Leipzig flies in the face of his failure to revive Manchester United.

Of course, it is clear why United and Rangnick did not work out. Cristiano Ronaldo refused to embrace the coaching philosophy that helped produce Thomas Tuchel, Jürgen Klopp and Nagelsmann.

So going all in: Austrian industry can squeeze past Turkey, the Netherlands and then Italy to reach the final, against Spain.