James Talbot set to return for Bohemians in big derby clash with Shamrock Rovers

James Talbot could return in goal for Bohemians in Friday night's Airtricity League Premier Division clash against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Another international window opens and closes with little evidence of progress by a Republic of Ireland men’s team that retains a tenuous link to the League of Ireland, besides Brian Kerr acting as its technical adviser.

James Talbot is the last domestic footballer to be officially named in a senior Ireland squad and the Bohemians goalkeeper is set for a welcome return to first-team football on Friday night against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium after a three-month lay off to address mental health challenges.

“When you only have football, the lows are really low,” said Talbot previously. “It’s not about the job you do, anyone can fall into depression, have low moments. You can have a good job, what seems to be a perfect life but it’s not like that.”

Across town go Bohs, Talbot and Alan Reynolds, their new rolling-contract-manager to face the champions.

Before the break, Stephen Bradley’s side appeared to awake from an early season slumber thanks to Johnny Kenny’s winner against Galway United. Same goes for Bohs, beating Derry City 2-1 at Dalymount Park before interim boss Derek Pender handed over to Reynolds.

Pender will continue to work for Bohs under the Waterford native and, interestingly, Reynolds’s future coaching the Ireland under-21s is not necessarily over.

“I saw the narrative was put out there that if you do one job, you can’t do the other,” said Reynolds. “There will be conversations all right about whether I can do the games in September if [the FAI] are happy. I’m realistic to know that all my focus will be on Bohemians.”

For the under-21 friendlies in June, the FAI will need another assistant coach to help Jim Crawford.

“They have games but one of ours is against Shamrock Rovers,” said Reynolds. “I won’t be missing that.”

Despite the game being live on RTÉ 2, this could be the first League of Ireland venue to house 10,000 punters in the 21st century. Expect some fireworks on the pitch but not actual flares as Bohs were already fined in February and their fans banned from attending the Drogheda United game for slinging missiles on to the Richmond Park surface.

“The mentality has to change,” Reynolds added. “We have to be aiming higher than we are. I’ll drive that, with the staff, and we’ll keep pushing fellahs.”

Bohs sit sixth, one point ahead of Rovers, in an unsettled Premier Division.

The exception comes in Damien Duff’s Shelbourne, who are already in full flow, top of the league and five points clear of Derry City after six matches.

There is a decent chance of Shels’ lead being extended as bottom side Dundalk face a Duff outfit inspired by Matt Jarvis goals, while Derry City host Galway at the Brandywell.

Spare a thought for Dundalk fans journeying to Tolka Park as it’s been 417 minutes since Jamie Gullan scored their solitary goal of the campaign. They have conceded nine.

“It’s a big game,” said Stephen O’Donnell, the Dundalk manager. “A win’s not going to fall into your lap in this league. We know what the job entails.”

Premier Division fixtures (7.45pm): Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians; Derry City v Galway United; Waterford v Sligo Rovers; Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic; Shelbourne v Dundalk.