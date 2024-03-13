Champions League wrap: Dortmund beat Eindhoven as Atletico progress on penalties

Dortmund players celebrate after beating PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last-16. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund 2 PSV Eindhoven 0 (Borussia Dortmund win 3-1 on aggregate)

Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus scored as Borussia Dortumnd secured a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday and a Champions League last-eight place for the first time in three years with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, threaded his shot through the legs of an Eindhoven player and in off the post for his second goal in two matches.

Eindhoven, who last reached the quarter-finals in 2007, improved after the break and substitute Hirving Lozano rattled the post with a missile from 25 metres.

Johan Bakayoko dribbled past defender Mats Hummels but could not beat Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel in the 70th minute.

Dortmund had an effort by Niclas Fuellkrug ruled offside but Reus did better in stoppage time after Eindhoven had come close through Luuk de Jong.

Atletico Madrid 2 Internazionale 1 (Tied 2-2 on aggregate, Atletico Madrid win 3-2 on penalties)

Lautaro Martinez misses the target completely as Atletico Madrid go through to the quarter-finals! 🔴⚪️#UCL pic.twitter.com/ezzhXnwNqF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2024

Atletico Madrid needed a penalty shootout to edge past Inter Milan and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after an exciting last-16 clash ended 2-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Jan Oblak saved two penalties and Lautaro Martinez blasted his effort over the bar to send Atletico through 3-2 in the shootout after the match finished 2-1 to the Spanish side after extra time.

Inter opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Federico Dimarco but Atletico hit back two minutes later with a goal from Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay’s goal three minutes from time sent the tie to extra time.

Both teams had chances to win it in extra time but in the end it was Diego Simeone’s side who held their nerve and last season’s beaten finalists exited the competition.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024