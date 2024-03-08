Norwich’s Carrow Road to host Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualifier against England

Ireland play England at Norwich City’s Carrow Road stadium on Friday July 12th, the FA have confirmed.

Tickets will be at a premium for travelling Irish fans as the capacity is 27,244, which is a significant drop on the 90,000 that can be accommodated at Wembley Stadium for England’s opening Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden on April 5th.

Under Uefa rules, the FAI might only get five per cent of the Carrow Road capacity, which is just 1,362 tickets.

The defending European champions other home Nations League tie is against France at St James’ Park on May 31st. The Newcastle United stadium holds 52,000.

Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium on April 9th with Sweden also coming to Lansdowne Road on May 31st while the French match on July 16th is expected to remain at Tallaght stadium, which holds 10,000.

Eileen Gleeson’s side open their Nations League/Euro qualification campaign in French city of Metz on April 5th.

Tickets for the Carrow Road have yet to go on sale.