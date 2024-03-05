Erling Haaland: ‘I’m happy at Manchester City but you never know what future brings’

Erling Haaland controls the ball as Phil Foden looks on during a training session at Manchester City Football Academy on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Champions League Round of 16, second leg: Manchester City (3) v FC Copenhagen (1), Wednesday, 8.0 – Live Virgin Media Two

Erling Haaland says he is really happy at Manchester City but admitted “you never know what the future brings”.

The Norwegian joined City in summer 2022 and enjoyed a glittering first season, winning the treble and scoring 52 goals. Haaland is contracted until 2027 and is admired by Real Madrid, and the 23-year-old was asked if he sees himself at City long-term.

He said: “I’m really happy, especially with the people that I’m surrounded with; the manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and I’m really happy, I have to say.

“If I say this now it’s probably gonna be a massive headline: tomorrow you never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I’m happy.”

Haaland brushed aside any notion he is thinking about extending his contract. “My focus mainly now is on the pitch,” he said. “There’s a lot of games: two days ago was the Manchester derby, now Champions League, Sunday is Liverpool. I think I should focus on that. I don’t think I should focus on anything else at the moment.”

Haaland has scored 80 goals in 84 City appearances, including 28 this season. Yet the striker cited missing an easy close-range chance against United as an example of how he can improve.

“People say I’m good at scoring goals but I missed the biggest chance in the world ever two days ago,” Haaland said. “I can also become better at that [finishing].”

His success is down to working on being mentally strong. “It’s been a challenge for me when I was young – I remember I would start crying if we lost and I missed a lot of chances. I’ve been working on it a lot and it’s been a challenge.”

City host Copenhagen on Wednesday in the Champions League last-16 second leg, holding a 3-1 advantage. Haaland nearly joined the Danish club at 16.

“A couple of guys wanted me but not everyone,” he said. “It didn’t happen – sad for them, maybe good for me because I went to Molde and it was a good choice. I even got a shirt, a No 9 Haaland shirt. I still have it at home. It never happened and my destiny was another way. It’s a decent way so far.” – Guardian