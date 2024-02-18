Brighton thrash 10-man Sheffield United after Holgate red card

Premier League: Sheffield United 0 Brighton 5

Of all the characteristics that make Roberto De Zerbi’s version of Brighton such fun, their unpredictability ranks high.

They are very capable of horrid days. But, and with a higher frequency, they can also deliver 90 minutes of mesmerising beauty. Their Sunday in Sheffield was, aided by the most amenable of hosts, without doubt the latter.

Facing only 10 opponents for much of the game, it was, for the most part, akin to a training ground exercise. Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck grabbed a pair of quick-fire first-half goals while, much later, a Jack Robinson own goal was rapidly followed by Simon Adingra’s double. “We want six,” the delighted travellers yelled; “We want one,” came the lone cry of one exasperated Sheffield United fan in response.

Even by the standards of Brighton’s usual high line, having a defensive trio regularly and comfortably exchanging possession way beyond the opposition centre-circle was telling.

READ MORE

Pascal Gross spent his afternoon providing deliveries with unnerving accuracy; Kaoru Mitoma danced deliciously away on the left; and everything between must have felt like death by a thousand passes for Sheffield.

What will frustrate Chris Wilder most is that Brighton have struggled on their travels recently. Half-a-dozen winless league games included an embarrassment at Luton. Hope then for Sheffield? Yes, until, with the game in its infancy, Mason Holgate was dismissed for what, frankly, anywhere but inside a football ground, would have seen him handcuffed.

For all the abuse the home crowd launched in Stuart Atwell’s direction as the afternoon wore on, the referee’s only real mistake was initially reaching for something yellow. Fortunately, the video assistant referee, Michael Oliver, swiftly had Atwell monitor-bound to upgrade his card choice.

After Holgate’s dismissal, Brighton acted quickly and decisively to kill the contest. First, Gross floated a corner in Lewis Dunk’s direction at the back post. He headed back across for Buonanotte to finish despite the valiant attempts of a United duo on the line.

For his next cross, Gross plucked a pitching wedge from his bag and delivered a deliciously inviting ball for Mitoma darting in at the far post. Wes Foderingham’s palm was strong, as too though, was Welbeck’s follow-up volley.

Sheffield United's Mason Holgate was shown a red card for a foul on Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma. Photograoh: Nigel French/PA Wire.

With just four minutes separating those two efforts, Wilder and Alan Knill quickly came together in a glum touchline unison. Their discussion on the half-hour concluded with a decision to remove Will Osula, Sheffield’s one starting forward, and add Auston Trusty in as an additional centre back. No criticism there: it was a game for saving face. Or trying to.

As the break approached, Sheffield almost found renewed optimism when Ben Osborn bundled in from a corner. Atwell initially seemed to blow for a foul but was soon invited to view his monitor again.

Eventually, the goal was ruled out. For offside. Osborn had stationed himself in front of Bart Verbruggen and, although the final touches were off defenders, his proximity to both goal and goalkeeper counted against him.

Still, at least at that point Sheffield showed some fight. Not all of it was well directed, Vinícius Souza in particular seeming determined to kick all that came before him. But it was at least something.

That flame was quickly extinguished after the interval. Brighton continued their hypnotic passing and it was a tad surprising it took so long for a third to arrive. It came via the unfortunate Robinson, whose attempt to cut out Mitoma’s cross went badly awry.

Three quickly brought four and five. Adingra first meeting Gross’s cross, then beating Foderingham with the help of a heavy Trusty deflection.

Those home fans who endured stoppage time in its entirety could barely muster the energy to jeer by the end. They are all too aware that Sheffield have a few months to come of going through the motions. – Guardian