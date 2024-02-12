Ireland face Italy in Florence on March 23rd before Wales visit Tallaght Stadium on February 27th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The FAI have confirmed Eileen Gleeson’s coaching staff in advance of February friendlies against Italy and Wales.

Rhys Carr, an “individual development coach” for male players at Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been added to the Republic of Ireland back room while Emma Byrne and Colin Healy are retained from last year’s successful Nations League campaign.

Byrne, however, is switched from assistant to goalkeeping coach instead of Richie Fitzgibbon.

Carr, who holds a Uefa A licence, having previously worked in the men’s game at Cardiff City, Bristol City, Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers.

He will double job for Wolves and the FAI.

In 2022, Wolverhampton defined Carr’s role as working away from the Premier League squad as “the experienced coach will instead focus on developing the array of talent beneath the Wolves first team”.

He appears to have a similar approach to former Ireland manager Vera Pauw’s periodisation philosophy.

“I have a decent understanding of sport science, having been head of fitness and conditioning at Bristol City (from 2013 to 2017), and I’m a big fan of tactical periodisation, of being able to fit your game model into your week and how you train,” he told trainingground.guru in 2021.

The FAI have been asked to clarify Carr’s position as in recent camps Healy, the former Cork City manager, oversaw tactical training alongside Gleeson and Byrne.

The Ireland squad assembles in Florence on Sunday to train at Fiorentina’s “state of the art” training complex Viola Park, where Ivi Casagrande, the former Brazil national performance coach will continue to work with the group.

The services of psychologist Sarah Murray and nutritionist Dr Brendan Egan have also been retained.

Ireland face Italy in Florence on March 23rd before Wales visit Tallaght Stadium on February 27th.

The draw for the Euro 2025 qualifiers, that doubles up as Nations League fixtures, is on March 5th.