Nations League: Ireland to open and close their campaign against England

The Republic of Ireland open and close their 2024 Nations League campaign against England.

The first competitive match between the nations since 1991 is at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, September 7th, kick-off 5pm. Ireland, currently ranked 60th in the world by Fifa, will also face England, ranked third, at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, November 17th, again at 5pm.

Three days after the Dublin meeting with Gareth Southgate’s men, Greece come to the Aviva on Tuesday, September 10th.

Ireland’s first away trip is to Helsinki on Thursday, October 10th, before facing the Greeks, possibly in Athens, three days later.

The penultimate fixture of the group in at home to Finland on November 14th, which is a Thursday in between rugby internationals at the Aviva Stadium.

The Lansdowne ground staff are already under pressure to turn around the pitch after Ireland face the New Zealand All Blacks on Saturday, November 9th, 24 hours before the FAI Cup final.

“Unfortunately, that’s one of the necessities at that time of the year with both the rugby schedule and the football schedule,” said Mark Scanlon, the League of Ireland director. “Our international window starts the next day, so it’s always a challenge.

“Last year was the Rugby World Cup so no home international games, but in previous years we’ve had that challenge. In fairness, the staff in the Aviva Stadium have always done a fantastic job in making sure both games can go ahead. Hopefully, it’ll be the same again this year and we reciprocate last year’s final, selling out the stadium again.”

On the managerial front, FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill informed reporters in Paris after the Nations League draw that the recruitment process is “near the end” and that no candidate “has been offered the job and nobody has turned it down”.

On whether former Irish international Lee Carsley will be lured away from coaching the English under-21s to manage Ireland, Southgate said, “I think [Carsley] feels valued by us but I can understand why other people would be interested as well.”

2024 UEFA Nations League Group B2 fixtures

Saturday, September 7th: Ireland v England, KO 5pm

Tuesday, September 10th: Ireland v Greece, KO 7.45pm

Thursday, October 10th: Finland v Ireland, KO 7.45pm

Sunday, October 13th: Greece v Ireland, KO 7.45pm

Thursday, November 14th: Ireland v Finland, KO 7.45pm

Sunday, November 17th: England v Ireland, KO 5pm