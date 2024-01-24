Roy Keane hints at interest in Ireland manager job

Roy Keane who has indicated he could be interested in the vacant Ireland manager's job. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Roy Keane has indicated he could be interested in the vacant Republic of Ireland manager’s job as the search for Stephen Kenny’s successor continues.

Former Manchester United and Ireland skipper Keane served as Martin O’Neill’s number two during his five-year reign, and has admitted a return to the international set-up is something he might consider.

Asked about the vacancy on the Stick to Football YouTube show, the 52-year-old said: “International football, I enjoyed it when I was a coach.

“I liked the dynamics of it where you’re not in every day and it’s not about bringing players in and dealing with the board every week or the academy.

“Yeah, that does appeal.”

The Football Association of Ireland opted not to hand Kenny a new contract following November’s friendly draw with New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium, which came in the wake of a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

It is understood the FAI hope to make an appointment before the Nations League draw in Paris on February 8th. The new manager would be paid €560,000 per year on a four-year deal leading up to the 2028 European Championships, where matches would take place in Dublin.

Ireland are due to face Belgium and Switzerland in a friendly double-header in Dublin in March.

[ The shortlist: FAI set to choose new Ireland boss from final five ]

Lee Carsley, who earned 40 caps for Ireland between 1997 and 2008, is understood to be one of the FAI’s top candidates. Succeeding Boothroyd in 2021, Carsley guided England to a European Championship title last summer by beating Spain 1-0 in the final.

Other candidates touted for the job include Neil Lennon, Chris Coleman, Anthony Barry and Chris Hughton.

It comes as former Ireland international Hughton has been sacked as coach of Ghana after their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations was confirmed, the country’s football association said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Ghana finished third in Group B at the tournament in Ivory Coast after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique on Monday and any outside hope they had of a place in the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers ended on Tuesday with results in Groups C and D.

The hosts Ivory Coast have also sacked their manager Jean-Louis Gasset on Wednesday after their humiliating loss to Equatorial Guinea which left them unsure of whether they will qualify for the next round, the country’s football federation said.

The 4-0 loss to the small central African country on Monday was the heaviest defeat suffered by a Cup of Nations host and left the Ivorians third in Group A, waiting to see whether they might qualify as one of four best third-placed finishers.

A statement said the 70-year-old Gasset was fired for “insufficient results” and would be replaced by Emerse Fae as interim coach.

Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi and Gambia’s Tom Saintfiet have also left their posts after disappointing tournaments.