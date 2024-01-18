Jordan Henderson moves to Ajax after Al-Ettifaq agree contract termination

Jordan Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool on a three-year contract last summer but has opted to cut his stay in the Middle East short. Photograph: Francois Nel

Jordan Henderson has joined Ajax after Saudi club Al-Ettifaq agreed to terminate his contract. Ajax announced on Thursday the England midfielder had signed a 2½-year deal with the Amsterdam outfit.

Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool on a three-year contract last summer but has opted to cut his stay in the Middle East short.

Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, confirmed they had reached an amicable settlement with the 33-year-old.

A statement from the Dutch club read: “Ajax has reached an agreement with Jordan Henderson on his transfer to Amsterdam. The free agent, former Sunderland and Liverpool player, signed a contract at Ajax lasting 2½ years, until June 30th, 2026.”

The signing was completed after Henderson, who has 81 England caps, finalised terms and underwent a medical earlier on Thursday.

Ajax coach John van ’t Schip told the club’s website: “We wanted an experienced midfielder with leadership qualities. Partially due to injuries in the team, we were looking for someone who could step in immediately. Jordan Henderson is that type of player.

“His arrival means a huge enhancement for our squad. Both on and off the pitch, a football player of this calibre is important for our many young players.

“He’s an English international player and has won the Champions League and many other prizes with Liverpool. I am happy he’s here.”

The move became possible after Al-Ettifaq agreed to Henderson’s request to leave.

Al-Ettifaq's Jordan Henderson and Fabinho of Al Ittihad after their Saudi Pro League match last November in Al Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

A statement read: “Al-Ettifaq FC of the Roshin Saudi League and Jordan Henderson have today mutually agreed to terminate the player’s contract with the club with immediate effect. “The decision follows an amicable conclusion to the relationship with the player.”

Club president Samer Al Misehal added: “The club and Jordan believe this quick decision, without any delay or further distraction, has been made for the overall good of the club and Jordan.”

Henderson said there were no hard feelings about the matter.

He said in a statement issued by Al-Ettifaq: “I’d like to thank the club, the fans and all involved for the opportunity and wish them the best for the remainder of the season. “A lot of hard work is going on which I know will pay off in the future.”

Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia, where same-sex relationships are illegal, caused controversy in the UK as he had previously been a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

He subsequently apologised for any hurt caused but was booed off the pitch at Wembley during an England friendly against Australia in October.

According to a European supporters’ equality campaign group, Henderson should expect “some tough times” from the LGBTQ+ community when he returns to action in Europe.

Sven Kistner, board member of Queer Football Fan Clubs, a network of European gay and lesbian football fan clubs which has about 1,200 members, said: “I think he will go through some tough times still with the LGBT+ community.”

“He was kind of an icon, a role model to many of the community, but then he decided to leave for Saudi Arabia – it is not the US or Japan, or even China. It is Saudi Arabia.

“I think that was not very well received by the community, which is absolutely understandable. Now that he was there, he noticed quite soon that it is not the best place to be.

“Also from a football point of view, because if in 80 per cent of the cases you play with a stadium which is only two per cent occupied, it’s not really fun for a player as well.”

Despite the disappointment over Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia, Kistner feels the player can go on to restore his reputation within the LGBTQ+ community.

“He could and should have known better before, but he didn’t and now he’s coming back,” Kistner said. “I think he might again play a good role for our community, but it will take some time until the trust in him is back. It will need some effort from his side to get this reputation back.”

Henderson’s move to Al-Ettifaq also drew criticism from human rights campaigners Amnesty International, which said it fell “squarely within Saudi Arabia’s mega-money sports-washing project”.

Saudi Arabia is the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup, with host status expected to be rubber-stamped at Fifa’s Congress later in the year.

Henderson is unlikely to be able to make his Ajax debut against RKC Waalwijk as he is still awaiting international clearance.

Ajax are currently fifth in the Eredivisie, having recovered from a poor start to the new domestic campaign which saw previous head coach Maurice Steijn depart after just 11 games in charge.

Gerrard is close to signing a two-year extension at Al-Ettifaq. The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager’s new deal will keep the ex-Liverpool midfielder at the club until 2027.