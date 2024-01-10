Tottenham land €30m Radu Dragusin after seeing off Bayern Munich interest

Tottenham have beaten off competition from Bayern Munich to make the Genoa central defender Radu Dragusin their second January signing in a €30m deal.

Spurs improved their offer overnight and the 21-year-old Romania international is due to fly to London on Wednesday for a medical before signing his contract and following Timo Werner in joining this month.

Going in the opposite direction is the full-back Djed Spence, who will spend the rest of the season on loan at Genoa, with Spurs continuing to pay his wages. Spence was recalled from a loan at Leeds last week and Genoa have an option to buy him in June for about €10m.

Dragusin, who can also fill in at right-back, will cost a guaranteed €25m plus easily achievable add-ons. It represents sound business for Genoa, who signed him from Juventus for a bit more than €5m and add-ons after he impressed on loan. He came through the academy at Juventus and also spent time on loan at Sampdoria and Salernitana. Juve will get 20% of the fee for Dragusin.

READ MORE

Bayern sent a bid to try to hijack Tottenham’s pursuit of Dragusin but will have to focus on other targets for the position. They have an agreement on a contract with Spurs’ Eric Dier.

The injury to Lucas Paqueta is more serious than was initially believed, and means West Ham are now looking to sign an attacking midfielder. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Elsewhere, West Ham have revised their transfer plans and are urgently chasing attacking signings after further tests on Lucas Paquetá's calf injury raised fears the midfielder will be sidelined for two months.

David Moyes has a selection crisis in attack, with Michail Antonio out for up to six weeks with a knee injury, Jarrod Bowen out for at least a fortnight with an ankle injury, Paquetá unavailable and Mohammed Kudus representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham had been planning for a quiet January and were understood to be focusing mainly on signing a centre-back in the event of Nayef Aguerd leaving. But the latest update on Paquetá, who is seeing a specialist, will force them into the market for attacking additions. They are tracking the Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn and the Sunderland winger Jack Clarke and have a longstanding interest in the Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike. Sporting’s Marcus Edwards is another player of interest.