FA Cup wrap: Blackburn debut for Irish 15-year-old Rory Finneran as Szmodics hits hat-trick

Ireland midfielder Sammie Szmodics scored a first-half hat-trick as Blackburn avoided an upset by overcoming League One outfit Cambridge 5-2 in the FA Cup third round.

The game was also notable as the 15-year-old Rory Finneran came on for Blackburn Rovers to become their youngest ever player. The midfielder is the Republic of Ireland’s under-15 player of the year and is highly thought of in Lancashire. Andrew Moran also started the game.

Evan Ferguson started but did not get on the scoresheet as Brighton fell behind early at Stoke after an own goal from Jan Paul van Hecke, but goals from Pervis Estupinian and the returning Lewis Dunk put them in command before the hour mark.

Lewis Baker gave Stoke hope when he levelled from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, but a late brace from Joao Pedro sealed a 4-2 win for the Premier League side.0

Sixth-tier Maidstone reached the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history as they clinched a stirring win over League One Stevenage at the Gallagher Stadium.

Sam Corne’s penalty just before half-time proved enough for the National League South side as Steve Evans’ men saw both Jamie Reid and Kane Hemmings hit the woodwork early in the second half.

National League Eastleigh will join Maidstone in the fourth round draw after a Chris Maguire penalty sealed a 1-1 draw with Newport at Rodney Parade.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when George Langston was sent off shortly before half-time, but Maguire’s late spot-kick cancelled out James Clarke’s opener to snatch a replay.

However, there was heartbreak for National League leaders Chesterfield, who led at Watford for much of the game before being denied by a stoppage-time strike from Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Joe Quigley’s 28th-minute header for the Spireites evoked memories of their famous run to the 1997 semi-finals, but Mileta Rajovic came off the bench to level and Dele-Bashiru denied the visitors a second chance when he struck in the fifth minute of added time.

Four Premier League sides survived potentially difficult away trips to also confirm their places in the fourth round draw.

Sheffield United also found it easy at League Two Gillingham as a brace each for William Osula and James McAtee sealed a straightforward 4-0 win at Priestfield.

Bournemouth were forced to battle back from two goals down to escape an upset against QPR at Loftus Road.

Goals from Sinclair Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes gave Rangers a 2-0 half-time lead, but Marcus Tavernier reduced the deficit after the re-start.

Kieffer Moore then flashed home a near-post header just before the hour mark and 10 minutes later Justin Kluivert sealed a 3-2 victory to ensure the Cherries could head home without the need for a replay.

Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich eased to a 3-1 win at League Two Wimbledon, who had Harry Pell sent off on the hour mark, while Ryan Fraser scored two in Southampton’s 4-0 win over Walsall.

Coventry breezed to a 6-2 win at Oxford, while Ian Foster began his reign as Plymouth manager with a 3-1 win over League Two strugglers Sutton United.

Norwich were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Bristol Rovers, and a late Matty Jacob effort denied managerless Birmingham in a 1-1 draw with Hull at the MKM Stadium.